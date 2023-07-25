What happened to Bronny James, LeBron James’ son?

Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James, suffered a frightening medical emergency on Monday while at the University of Southern California practicing basketball.

LeBron is set to enter his 21st season in the NBA and his sixth as part of the Los Angeles Lakers. Bronny, meanwhile, is an incoming freshman for USC’s basketball team, but he’s eligible to play in the NBA starting next year. However, the young man’s recent health scare is likely taking precedence over future plans.

According to CNN, a family spokesperson has revealed that Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest during basketball practice and was rushed to the hospital. The statement said:

“Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest. Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. … LeBron and Savannah [Bronny’s mother] wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”

Why would a young athlete experience a cardiac arrest?

According to a 2011 study, cardiovascular-related sudden death was the leading cause of death in 45 cases among NCAA student-athletes between 2004 and 2008. This averages out to about nine such deaths per year.

An NCAA task force in 2016 released guidance recommending that universities create an emergency action plan for sudden cardiac arrest. Last July, USC’s medical staff encountered a similar incident to Bronny’s, wherein freshman forward Vince Iwuchukwu experienced a cardiac arrest during a summer workout. The young man ultimately recovered and resumed play this past January.

According to KNX News, physicians note that cardiac arrests in young people could be due to underlying congenital issues, not enough potassium in their diets, or players simply exerting themselves too much in summer weather that’s only getting hotter.