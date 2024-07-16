What happened to Jack Black’s Tenacious D Tour?

Jack Black was “blindsided” by an off-color joke his longtime Tenacious D creative partner, Kyle Gass, made on stage in Australia regarding the recent assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a Pennsylvania rally, which left Trump injured, the shooter and one member of the audience dead, and two others seriously wounded.

In response, Black canceled the remainder of the tour and said in a statement, “I would never condone hate speech or encourage political violence in any form … [A]ll future creative plans are on hold. I am grateful to the fans for their support and understanding,” Black added, amid controversy surrounding Gass’ remarks including calls from conservative Australian politicians to deport the two musicians.

Gass said, ‘Don’t miss Trump next time’

TENACIOUS D member Kyle Gass celebrating his 64th Birthday in Australia, performing in Sydney alongside Jack Black, with a very specific "birthday wish"



📽 @duanejames666 // Wall Of Sound pic.twitter.com/yMdOFmKYO3 — Wall Of Sound (@wallofsoundau) July 14, 2024 via Wall of Sound/X

On Sunday, July 14, 2024, Tenacious D was performing a sold-out concert in Sydney, Australia when Kyle Gass was presented with a birthday cake on stage. One day after the attempted assassination, Black asked Gass to make a wish before he blew out the candles, and Gass responded, “Don’t miss Trump next time,” Billboard reported. Gass’ improvised remarks spread quickly through Australian media. Frontier Touring immediately postponed Tenacious D’s, July 16 concert in Wellington before Black announced the remainder of the tour was called off.

Gass released a statement of his own regarding the controversy. “The line I improvised onstage Sunday night in Sydney was highly inappropriate, dangerous and a terrible mistake. I don’t condone violence of any kind, in any form, against anyone. What happened was a tragedy, and I’m incredibly sorry for my severe lack of judgement. I profoundly apologize to those I’ve let down and truly regret any pain I’ve caused [sic].”

Gass was also dropped by his agent

There is no place in Australia for those who wish for the assassination of others. pic.twitter.com/wuvgQxeeDS — Senator Babet (@senatorbabet) July 16, 2024 via Ralph Babet/X

Because of Gass’ comments, Michael Greene, Gass’ agent, told CNN he no longer worked with the musician but provided no further comment. Meanwhile, Australian Senator Ralph Babet said in a statement posted on X,

To advocate and or wish for the assassination of a President is egregious, disgusting, filthy, evil, and not acceptable in any way, shape or form. This was not a joke, he was deadly serious when he wished for the death of the President. I call on the prime minister Anthony Albanese to join me in denouncing Tenacious D, Jack Black and band member Kyle Gass, and I call on the immigration minister Andrew Giles to revoke their visas and deport them immediately.” via Ralph Babet/X

Tenacious D was set to return to the U.S. in October 2024 for a short Rock D Vote before the November election. The status of those concerts is unclear. Not long before Gass’ comments, Black also faced a political backlash from Trump supporters on social media when he endorsed President Biden at a fundraiser in Los Angeles.

