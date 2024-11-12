What happened to Jada Pinkett-Smith? Fans worry as actress looks ‘unhealthy’ while trying to work things out with Will Smith

What was supposed to be a casual dinner date between Jada Pinkett-Smith and Will Smith turned into an attention-grabbing moment for the couple after the differences in their physique and demeanor caught the attention of the internet. The Hollywood stars are reportedly working through some issues to save their marriage, but it appears the actress is getting the short end of the stick based on her latest appearance.

Last Thursday night, Jada and Will stepped out for a sumptuous meal at Crossroads Restaurant in Calabasas, Calif. Since it was their first public sighting together in six months, all eyes were on them, with the paparazzi snapping their every move as they made their way to the food establishment co-owned by Travis Barker, according to E! News.

For the outing, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, 56, opted for a casual getup comprising a white shirt, a green short-sleeve button-down, and gray slacks. On the other hand, the Scream 2 star, 53, wore a patterned gold track jacket over a white upper garment with a prominent folded neckline that she paired with wash boyfriend jeans.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith step out for dinner in first public sighting together in 6 months View: https://t.co/ewHbcfhGZ4 pic.twitter.com/SQdv6Wf2RI — RONDON👑 (@MenorRondon) November 10, 2024

While Jada’s fashion style made a statement, it was her appearance that stirred some discussions and raised eyebrows online. For one, her bleached eyebrows made her almost unrecognizable. Some fans also couldn’t help but worry for her since she appeared weary and gaunt, especially in one photo of her trying to maintain her balance by holding on to her husband.

Commenting on Jada’s concerning countenance and behavior, one source told RadarOnline.com, “Jada’s look was absolutely shocking — she looked like she was stumbling around, with her eyes half-closed and seemed absolutely exhausted and super-skinny.”

The last time Jada was seen in public with Will was in May when they attended the premiere of the actor’s new movie Bad Boys: Ride or Die in L.A. At the time, the Red Table Talk host looked fit and healthy as she rocked a platinum buzzcut and her eyebrows were on fleek. She also didn’t look emaciated even though she donned a sheer black and white dress with a swirl pattern and a front cutout revealing her cleavage.

Will Smith brought out all his ride or dies for #BadBoys! He got support at the L.A. premiere from wife Jada Pinkett Smith, kids Trey, Willow and Jaden, and Jada's mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/p7fIlJBYFX — ExtraTV (@extratv) May 31, 2024

For the premiere event, the couple was joined by their children, Jaden Smith, 26, and Willow Smith, 24, making it a family affair. But more than just showing support for the patriarch in the family, the foursome put on a united front since it was their first joint appearance since Jada released her memoir, Worthy, in October 2023.

In her book, the Girls Trip actress dropped a bombshell by revealing that she and Will have been separated since 2016, but have opted to remain married. She also denied having an “open marriage” with the actor, and instead said that what they share is a “relationship of transparency.”

While promoting her memoir on Today last year, Jada explained that despite growing “exhausted” of each other, they would still prefer to stay married because “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through whatever, and I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

