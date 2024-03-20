What happened to Sadhguru?

In an Instagram update on March 20, 2024, Neurologist Vinit Suri of the Apollo Hospitals in New Delhi, India, gave an update on Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, often referred to just as Sadhguru, an Indian spiritual leader, who Suri said was rushed to the hospital three days earlier.

Less well-known in the U.S., Sadhguru is a famous guru in India and founder of the Isha Foundation, with an ashram and yoga center that adherents turn to for education and spiritual guidance. Sadhguru’s alleged Hindu-nationalist views and pseudoscientific beliefs have also garnered controversy. According to Dr. Suri’s update, Sadhguru had ignored a “severe headache” for four weeks while he worked a grueling schedule. Then, on March 15, an MRI revealed Sadhguru had “massive bleeding in the brain,” Suri said.

Sadhguru underwent emergency surgery on March 17

Despite massive swelling and bleeding discovered in his brain, Sadghuru continued to work but two days later, on March 17, his condition declined, and he was rushed to the hospital where the 66-year-old spiritual leader underwent emergency brain surgery. Speaking with the Hindustan Times, Dr. Suri said, ” … When we got the CT scan, there was life-threatening swelling and bleeding in the brain. The brain had shifted to one side, he had become very dull and very confused. We had to undergo an immediate surgery.”

Sadghuru’s surgery reportedly went well, and as of this report, the guru was recovering and no longer on a ventilator. “We were joking with him that we have done what we could, but you are healing yourself. The kind of improvement we are seeing is beyond our expectation. He is now extremely well. All his brain, body, and vital parameters are normal, and he is making a steady progress,” Suri added. What might have caused Sadghuru’s condition has not yet been reported.