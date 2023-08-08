What happened to SoBe drinks? Have they been discontinued?

Yearning for a SoBe drink to quench your thirst? Well, it may be harder to find one then you think...

Known for flooding local grocery stores and gas stations in the past, here in 2023, it is rare to see even just one SoBe drink on the shelf. Even Amazon does not seem to have them in stock, and as we know, Amazon has everything!

To jog your memory, SoBe is a company owned by PepsiCo that carries (or should we say carried?) several different types of fruit-flavored drinks, from tea to juice to flavored water and beyond. Known for its iconic glass bottles and lizard logo that gives Geico a run for its money, SoBe drinks were once extremely popular, making the company’s mysterious disappearance even more heartbreaking.

The uncertainty surrounding SoBe’s disappearance has caused quite the chatter on social media, with individuals constantly wondering what happened to the drinks we used to know and love. “Will I ever taste SoBe Green Tea again? It’s been so long,” a user shared on Twitter, while another wrote, “Please come back. This world needs something good again.”

While the beloved beverages seem to have vanished from the face of the earth, SoBe’s official website is still active, showcasing some of the company’s most popular flavors: Liz Blizz, South Beach Sunset, Green Tea, Offshore Breeze, Citrus Energy, Tsunami, and more. While the website appears to be up and running, upon visiting the Product Locator tab, we were disheartened.

Featuring some of the brand’s most iconic drinks, the Product Locator tab indicated that each product has “regional availability” only. For example, to purchase a bottle of Black and Blueberry SoBeWater (my personal favorite), I would need to head across the country to a Circle K in North Carolina. How inconvenient is that?

After conducting TONS of research to answer the question everyone has been wondering (whether or not SoBe drinks have been discontinued), the short answer is no, but good luck finding one!

Given that SoBe has not posted on their official social media accounts in years, with its last Twitter post being in 2016 and its last Instagram post being in 2018, it is safe to assume that the remaining SoBe drinks scattered across the country are the remnants from years prior, and the company will not be making any more of its beloved beverages. While this is the common inference, there is no way of knowing whether or not SoBe is out of business for good, and we want to stay positive as we can.

SoBe is still listed as an active product on PepsiCo’s official website, but without an official statement from either SoBe or PepsiCo, it is up in the air as to whether or not we will be getting more drinks in the future.

While the products might be hard to find right now, there is no telling whether or not SoBe will rebrand their company in the upcoming years, reviving some of the drinks we know and love and perhaps even creating some new ones. Only time will tell…

SoBe (if you are seeing this), please come back. We miss you.