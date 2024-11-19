‘What in the imaginary beef is going on???’: Republican women are convinced liberal women are roaming the streets looking to beat them up

It’s been two weeks since Donald Trump won the election, but the victory has done little to raise conservative spirits. Across the web, whiny right-wingers are bemoaning all the ways that liberals are hurting their feelings. Whether it’s through blocking their accounts or canceling Thanksgiving, Kamala Harris supporters have found plenty of ways to crush the “own the Libs” crowd, and they don’t care for their own medicine.

Recommended Videos

That victim mentality has spurred a cringey TikTok trend, and the “feud” has “liberal women” wondering what the heck is going on aboard the Trump train.

Trying to keep up with the conservative narrative is more likely to give you whiplash than make any sense. Last week, women on the right were attempting to taunt their liberal sisters for swearing off men and joining the 4B movement, the week before that, they mocked those who shaved their heads in protest. Somewhere in there, they acknowledged that harassment usually culminates in some sort of response. Except, it doesn’t seem like anyone has actually threatened them – and that seems to be a problem.

In a tale as old as time, the quarrel seems to have started by a man, TikTok user CountryCrockOG. The TikToker compiled a supercut of frustrated liberal creators threatening violence into perhaps the most obnoxious video of all time. His message was picked up by another creator – who has since private their account and deleted the video – launching the one-off into a full-blown trend.

Dozens of Southern conservatives took to TikTok to warn off the would-be attackers, and the result is a hilarious combination of dramatic filters and Karens playing deadly. Middle-aged women across the app came out in a tour-de-force of smug faces and dorky messages like “It will not turn out the way you fantasize about it,” as if the entire conversation wasn’t centered around an imaginary beef.

In a show of gender solidarity rarely seen on the internet, conservative men joined the conversation as well. One praised Southern women’s “right hook like Mike Tyson” and their ability to “Praise Jesus” while destroying their competition. Apparently, the only right to choose a woman in the Southern states has is her right to choose violence.

We wish this was satirical, but the feud is real – well, at least on the conservative end. Liberals in the comments just seemed confused. “We literally don’t care,” one responded in a stitch, “we don’t want anything to do with you.” Between the finger-wagging and self-satisfied smiles, many commenters were outright frustrated. “Conservatives have to play the victim or they have nothing interesting about themselves,” one fumed.

“Coming for them? Does she mean continuing to fight for human rights that include them as well? I mean, yeah, we’re doing that. Sorry that’s so terrifying for you, Kathy.”

Even conservatives were annoyed by the narrative. “They need to stop lying,” one raged, “they make the rest of us look bad.”

The manufactured drama is the same song and dance we’ve been doing for years. If there is no clear villain, one must be made. Now that Trump has secured the Oval Office and the election fraud monster can be tucked away until 2028, the hunt is on for the next violent oppressor – maybe the next one will even be believable.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy