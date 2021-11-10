What is Bones Day on TikTok?

In a sweet sensation taking over TikTok, an adorable Pug and his owner are sharing his wake-up routine and what impact that has on the type of day they’ll share. Jonathan and his Pug, Noodle, decide what type of day is on the horizon by the way Noodle wakes up.

If Jonathan helps Noodle stand and he stays standing, it’s a bones day. If he slowly drifts back down to his bed instead, the pair have a no-bones day.

In the now-viral video, Jonathan Graziano narrated waking up his Pug, Noodle on a bones day.

“You’ve got to treat yourself today. The Japanese fried chicken you were going to order for lunch? Get the curry to dip it in. All those festive gourds? Buy them. That raise you deserve, but haven’t asked for yet? You totally deserve it. Ask for it.”

If you’re ever looking for the sign to buy that rice cooker or plane ticket to your dream vacation spot — check out Jonathan and Noodle, and their sweet bond and bones or no-bones day videos will give you all of the encouragement you need.

So what happens during a no-bones day? Noodle slumps back into his comfortable bed, and instead of “going for it,” we’re encouraged to take it easy and chill.

On the flip side, if you ever want to call it quits and spend the day in bed, they’ve got you covered there, too. No-bones days are meant for keeping it close to home, not trying that exciting new thing you’re dying to do, or making that phone call to your sister that says “you hate her husband”.

Jonathan and Noodle are an adorable pair, and we can’t wait to see more bones or no bones day videos in our future, especially as the holiday season is upon us. We’ll take advantage of no-bones days to cuddle in with hot cocoa and holiday movies.

Do you feel like Noodle and wake up with no-bones days too, or are you more of a bones day type of person? Let’s talk about it.