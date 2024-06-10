tiktok-thrift-store
‘What is going on at this thrift store?’: Thrift store shoppers stunned to discover the most bizarrely offensive stock on display

That's not a fashion statement; that's a fashion sentence fragment.
Charlotte Simmons
Published: Jun 10, 2024 08:59 am

When it comes to the dopamine hits of the world, very few can emulate the singular joy of a successful thrift store excursion. Whether it’s a pair of snazzy sneakers, some high-rise jeans that fit just right, or an official Microsoft Teams staff shirt (true story!), thrift stores consistently prove that they’re some of the greatest agents of discovery out there.

The caveat to this is that fashion is one of the most untamable beasts ever dreamed up by mankind, with the heinous architecture of the industry playing host to a culture that isn’t too fond of you if you’re fond of your body. And it doesn’t end there; sometimes a garment is so impossibly unhinged that you can’t picture it existing anywhere else but a thrift store. Such a thrift store was recently visited by TikTok‘s @mentallyillblondbimbo, and it’s entirely possible that someone could get fired here.

@mentallyillblondbimbo

ignore the jewelry sticking out of my nose #fyp #foryou #thrift

♬ original sound – Funny Sound Effects

In four quick seconds, we see two of what are soon to be some very appropriate reactions from Jordan and her shopping companion before shining a light on the object that evoked them; a white, sleeveless crop top that, after momentarily parsing the godless font, reads “I hate Nigerian men.”

Now, perhaps this is the thrift store’s way of stunlocking their customers in an attempt to make them stay a bit longer, or perhaps that item is out on the floor to make every other option look better by comparison. In fact, there are a million other things that could have gone through the head of whichever employee decided to roll this out, each of them a mental trainwreck more severe than the last.

One commenter prayed that it was a white lie shirt, which are white tops that have such phrases on them like “I’m not going to cry tonight” or “I trust the government,” or other such statements that are meant to be humorously taken as false. It wouldn’t be that much better if it was the case, though; there’s not much “nudge nudge wink wink” that one can extrapolate from saying such a thing even ironically.

Suffice to say that this is an item that probably won’t be selling any time soon; according to one Brendan Hurley, who was a spokesperson for Goodwill of Greater Washington back in 2019, if you donate an item that you wouldn’t feel comfortable giving to your friend or neighbor, it probably won’t sell.

But then again, if you do feel comfortable donating something like this to a friend or neighbor, that’s probably a much bigger, much more intimate red flag.

related content
Read Article Emilia Clarke reflects on how she feared being fired from ‘Game of Thrones’ for a terrifying health reason
Emilia Clarke poses with mini dragons
Emilia Clarke poses with mini dragons
Emilia Clarke poses with mini dragons
Category: News
News
TV
TV
Emilia Clarke reflects on how she feared being fired from ‘Game of Thrones’ for a terrifying health reason
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox Jun 10, 2024
Read Article Prince Harry is delivered another crushing blow as he accidentally ends King Charles and Prince William’s Royal ‘rivalry’
King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023/Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (wearing a Household Division regimental tie and medals including his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order cross) attends The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8, 2024 in London, England.
King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023/Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (wearing a Household Division regimental tie and medals including his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order cross) attends The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8, 2024 in London, England.
King Charles III and Prince William, Prince of Wales, pose for a photograph ahead of The Diplomatic Reception in the 1844 Room at Buckingham Palace on December 05, 2023/Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (wearing a Household Division regimental tie and medals including his Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order cross) attends The Invictus Games Foundation 10th Anniversary Service at St Paul's Cathedral on May 8, 2024 in London, England.
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
Prince Harry is delivered another crushing blow as he accidentally ends King Charles and Prince William’s Royal ‘rivalry’
Christian Bone Christian Bone Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Sounds like the Conservatives’: Stephen King tells best short horror story with real-life interaction with ‘The Thing of Evil’
Stephen King
Stephen King
Stephen King
Category: News
News
Celebrities
Celebrities
Politics
Politics
‘Sounds like the Conservatives’: Stephen King tells best short horror story with real-life interaction with ‘The Thing of Evil’
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Baby Reindeer’ star Jessica Gunning reveals which real-life behavior might have been ‘a little bit Martha’ before she was cast
Fiona Harvey on Baby Reindeer Martha
Fiona Harvey on Baby Reindeer Martha
Fiona Harvey on Baby Reindeer Martha
Category: News
News
TV
TV
‘Baby Reindeer’ star Jessica Gunning reveals which real-life behavior might have been ‘a little bit Martha’ before she was cast
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 10, 2024
Read Article ‘Whoa, that’s wild!’: Glen Powell’s horrifying dating story starts with a ‘bad vibe’ and ends with a flesh-eating lotion
Glen Powell
Glen Powell
Glen Powell
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
News
News
‘Whoa, that’s wild!’: Glen Powell’s horrifying dating story starts with a ‘bad vibe’ and ends with a flesh-eating lotion
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins Jun 9, 2024
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' She has written professionally since 2018, and will tackle an idiosyncratic TikTok story with just as much gumption as she does a film review.