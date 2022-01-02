What is Repost on Tiktok? How to use the new repost feature

TikTok is an ever-growing and evolving social media platform, and its recently added new features to help better the experience for users.

Users of the app can find new sound bites, filters, and effects on a pretty regular basis. As long as people are creative, keyed in with comedic timing, and exist with a desire to share their lives with others — it seems that the TikTok stream of content will continue to build.

TikTok recently introduced a new feature to its millions of users, and it’s one that they’re pretty excited to use. The new button you’re seeing on TikTok keys into the new repost feature.

What is TikTok’s new repost feature?

The repost feature allows users to share a video they’ve seen with their entire list of followers. Before this, you could send videos to individual friends and even to groups as of late. Repost allows you to share a video with everyone, instead of having to go down a list and click on several names.

OMG WE FINALLY HAVE REPOST FUNCTION ON TIKTOK?? pic.twitter.com/eJL5O3f1ek — anne | the jikook noona (@theenkei_) December 29, 2021

How do you use repost on TikTok?

Using the repost button happens much like using the copy link and message buttons as well. The feature isn’t completely rolled out for some users, but if yours is available, you’ll find it by clicking on the arrow at the bottom right of the app.

Where a list of users appears for you to send a video to, the repost button should be there as well. The button is yellow with the same symbol as the reverse card on Uno, which we have a sudden urge to play now.

Do you have a TikTok account? Have you used the new repost feature yet? Let’s talk about it.