On your Netflix home page today, you may have seen The Netflix Cup suggested to you, taking up most of the screen as an ongoing live event — a rarity for the streaming service. The thumbnail images include the game of golf, and …racing helmets?

Unlike rival streamers like Disney, which owns ESPN, Netflix has not really ventured into the world of sport, other than the odd documentary series about it. The platform certainly hasn’t boasted their own sports games in recent memory, so what is The Netflix Cup?

What is the Netflix Cup?

Image via Netflix

According to Netflix’s official blog Tudum, The Netflix Cup is “a first of its kind live sports event that features athletes from Formula 1: Drive to Survive and golf doc series Full Swing in a match-play tournament at the 18-hole Wynn Golf Club at Wynn Las Vegas, kicking off the week of the first-ever Formula 1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix.”

Both Full Swing and Drive to Survive are documentaries that feature sports stars at the top of their respective games, and The Netflix Cup will pair one F1 player with one PGA player, making four teams in total, competing against one another in a golf tournament. For example, match one will be Lando Norris and Rickie Fowler vs. Carlos Sainz and Justin Thomas.

The tournament occurred on Tuesday, November 15th, 2023, and was streamed live, free for every Netflix subscriber. To watch The Netflix Cup after its live broadcast, it will be available on demand like any other show or movie on the platform. Simply check your home page, or search the title if it does not appear.