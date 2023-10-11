What is Will Smith's net worth and what are some of his biggest and most beloved roles to date? Let's take a look.

Will Smith is an actor, rapper, and producer well known for his break-out role as, well — Will Smith, aka the Fresh Prince in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Of course, he’s starred in several films and television shows since he began his career in 1985, and having spent nearly four decades in the entertainment industry, he’s no stranger to the ups and downs of life in the public realm.

Smith’s filmography spans roles in comedy, dramas, and even horror(esque) movies as he takes audiences on storytelling adventures as a leading man with roles like Capt. Steven Hiller, Captain James West, Chris Gardner, and Daryl Ward, to name a few. His impact on the entertainment realm can’t be understated, but it’s not always his talent that puts him on the map. Life in the public eye has led to some of his best and his not-so-shining moments taking center stage, like trials and tribulations with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and a moment at the Oscars that changed the course of his life in a significant way.

Smith’s most recent role as Richard Williams in King Richard won him an Oscar for Best Actor at the 94th Annual Academy Awards. An otherwise emotional ceremony meant that he was given repercussions regarding the future of his standing with the ceremony. The win wasn’t rescinded, but he was uninvited from the awards for ten years following his act of violence against Chris Rock.

Staying largely out of the spotlight following the event, many are wondering what the future looks like for Smith, and after his wife shared news that the couple has actually been separated since 2016 in a promo interview, looking forward to her upcoming book release, the question is one fans are spending a lot of time with.

Will Smith’s history in entertainment – so far

With roles in films like Bad Boys, I Am Legend, Wild Wild West, The Pursuit of Happyness, and Seven Pounds, Smith embraces his roles with charisma and power. While he’s well known for his acting success, he’s also musically inclined, and several fans first met Smith when he joined the hip-hop scene with DJ Jazzy Jeff. The pair are famous for songs like “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and “A Nightmare on My Street,” both of which will now be stuck in your head as you go throughout your day.

Smith also released several albums of his own and is known for songs like “Gettin Jiggy Wit It” and “Just the Two of Us.” While he’s still a known talent within the music industry, acting remains his professional focus.

If you’re a fan of Smith, you likely have a favorite role — or a few of them. The fact that he can play so many roles so well has ensured that his entertainment career will be a lasting one.

Smith played the Genie in Disney’s live-action Aladdin, the superhero Deadshot in Suicide Squad, and a heartbroken father fighting for survival in Collateral Beauty. He’s the actor you can watch with loved ones of any age. Smith is also a family man who supports his loved ones in their various careers, cheering them on in their endeavors.

What is Will Smith’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Smith’s net worth is listed as $350 Million. With a career as long and fruitful as Smith’s, his net worth is no big surprise. In fact, he’s known as one of the most successful men in the business, but he’s also had to reevaluate what that means within his career.

Adweek shared a quote from Smith at Cannes in 2016 that points out a time when he felt that he had the wrong motivators for his career path.

“I had so much success that I started to taste global blood and my focus shifted from my artistry to winning. I wanted to win and be the biggest movie star, and what happened was there was a lag—around Wild Wild West time—I found myself promoting something because I wanted to win versus promoting something because I believed in it.”

It’s important to Smith to stay true to what he believes in, and we have a feeling that will be something he keeps in the forefront of his mind as the following chapters of his life unfold professionally and personally.