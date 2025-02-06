What was ‘The Ace & TJ Show’ host David ‘Ace’ Cannon’s cause of death?

Longtime The Ace & TJ Show co-host David “Ace” Cannon has died at the age of 56 and fans are mourning the loss of the revered radio personality. At the same time, several wondered about the cause of his death since there were no prior reports of him being hospitalized.

When Cannon’s sister, Piper Wilson, announced his passing in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Feb. 4, she simply wrote: “Please keep my family in your prayers as my brother, David Ace Cannon, passed away today.”

https://twitter.com/MailOnline/status/1887131919965360161

Several news outlets quickly reported about Cannon’s death. However, there was no mention of its cause. As tributes poured in on social media and other platforms, discussions on what led to the radio host’s demise grew bigger. Over on Reddit, a couple of users mentioned an unconfirmed report from a neighbor claiming he died by suicide. However, we could not independently verify this.

Who was David “Ace” Cannon?

Cannon was best known for his more than 30-year run as half of the duo on The Ace & TJ Show, a syndicated morning radio program that became a staple in Charlotte, North Carolina, and beyond. The show first aired on iHeartMedia’s HITS 96.1 and later moved to Beasley Media Group’s K104.7.

However, in September 2024, Cannon abruptly left the show, which was rebranded as The TJ & Riggins Show, with Ritchie “TJ” Beams and producer Bryan “Riggins” Weber taking over co-hosting duties, according to Insider Radio.

Per the same outlet, two weeks after his departure, Cannon shared a now-deleted Instagram video thanking his listeners for their “love and support during this very difficult time.” He explained that he was focusing on personal growth and creating a better future for himself.

“I never really took the time to heal myself while working through difficult situations in the past. I’m working on becoming the man I want to be, achieving the goals I want to achieve, and most importantly being the best father that I can be to my children,” he said in the clip.

https://twitter.com/q93alexandria/status/1886983294366908848

Cannon’s struggles in the years before his demise

Cannon faced several personal challenges in recent years, including the tragic loss of his 21-year-old daughter from a failed marriage, Payton, in a car accident in 2020. In her memory, he established Payton’s Promise, a non-profit organization aimed at helping communities in need.

He had also revealed in his Instagram video that he and his wife, Amanda, were going through a divorce. According to the U.S. Sun, the two first met in 2017 after Amanda’s supposed wedding to a college sweetheart got canceled. Despite the 24-year age gap, Cannon proposed to Amanda in February 2020 in the Big Apple. They then tied the knot in 2021. Cannon also had his vasectomy reversed so they could have a child together, and they did so in June 2023 when they welcomed a baby boy named Dax.

It’s not clear if Cannon and Amanda had finalized their divorce before his passing. Cannon is survived by Amanda and their one-year-old son, as well as his son from his marriage to ex-wife Shonnette, Cade, and his sister, Piper. Our condolences to Cannon’s family and loved ones.

