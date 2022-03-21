What’s happening with today’s apparent Apple outage

A wave of Apple products and services have been having issues across the world today, and the company is still working on fixing a number of them — including Apple TV Plus, as well as its radio and podcast production platforms for users.

As reported by The Verge earlier today, the disruption in activity initially also impacted Apple Music, Apple Maps, iCloud, the App Store, and iMessage. The store, maps and music are still listed as disrupted on the company’s system status page, and company representatives did not respond to initial requests for comment on the outage and fixes.

Apple has confirmed to the BBC there is an issue which has caused thousands of users to report problems with services like Apple News and Apple Support on Downdetector, but did not reveal the cause of the issue as of filing. On Twitter, several users expressed surprise and dismay — combined with various memes — at the news, and one even included an image from Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. to express their discomfort at not having their device working fully.

For another, there was a certain sense of terror in having to revert to earlier ways of navigation. As technology has improved and changed with times, items like phones have brought the ease of GPS to people. Without it, it can apparently be surreal and a bit of an emotional experience to make the way home from stored memories.

