Netflix dropped the first four episodes of The Crown‘s sixth and final season on the streaming service last week, with the episodes marked as “part one” of the show’s last chapter. The historical-biographical series’ first half has led the British Royal Family to the verge of the new millennium, with the final episode chronicling Princess Diana’s sudden death at the age of 36 and her record-breaking funeral, watched by billions across the world.

While the very last episodes of The Crown have been kept relatively under wraps, the series’ creator, Peter Morgan, has revealed the show will end in 2005, a few years into the 21st century, stopping slightly shy of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in 2022. With this timeframe in mind, The Crown will conclude in the early years of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s relationship, as well as the wedding of the now-King Charles and Queen Camilla.

So far, The Crown season 6 has been met with mixed-to-negative critical reviews, especially in comparison to its previous, multi-Emmy and Golden Globe-winning seasons. Many viewers have cited the more softened, uncritical depiction of the then-Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth — possibly due to criticisms from the British government — as a feeble take on historical events. Its script and storytelling have also come under fire, especially in the case of Princess Diana appearing as a ghost, thought to be bad taste in what is still a sensitive subject for those affected by the fatal car accident in August 1997.

Still, The Crown’s remaining episodes could end the series on a high note yet, taking on board the criticisms of the current era of the series, and finishing with a more well-rounded depiction of the second Elizabethan era. Here’s what you need to know about its release on streaming.

When does The Crown season 6 part 2 release on Netflix?

Image via Netflix

Part two of The Crown season 6 will be released on streaming on December 16th, 2023. The final episodes of the series will be available free for all subscribers, regardless of subscription tier.

The Crown is also one of a select few Netflix shows available to purchase as a physical copy, meaning those not subscribed to the streamer can still watch the series. Season 5 of The Crown only released on Blu-ray and DVD last month, about a year after it debuted on digital platforms. Judging by this timeframe, non-Netflix subscribers or collectors can watch season 6 around a year from its streaming release date.