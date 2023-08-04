Where can I stream ‘Lady Bird?’

Now that Greta Gerwig can add “box-office record-breaker” to her repertoire with the release of the smash hit Barbie, it’s time to take a look back at one of the breakout films that put her on the map as a prestige writer-director with 2017’s Lady Bird. Specifically, where can you stream the Oscar-nominated film?

Not only did Lady Bird win over critics, but audiences loved the film as well. The Saoirse Ronan-starring movie is remembered fondly for being one of the greatest coming-of-age stories of the modern era, anchored by incredibly moving performances by the titular teenage character and her mother, played by a breathtaking Laurie Metcalf.

So, where can you stream this masterpiece of teenage angst with themes of mother-daughter tensions? There are a multitude of options, but they all require a Showtime add-on. For instance, that comes in the form of Paramount Plus‘ premium subscription for $11.99 per month and comes with the added benefit of zero ads. You can also bundle the Showtime add-on, for an additional fee, with your existing Amazon Prime Video account. You can also sign up for the online cable subscription service Fubo and add a Showtime premium on top of the base service. Of course, Showtime is also available through traditional means, such as signing up for cable through your local provider.

Other than that, Lady Bird is also available to rent or buy through the usual digital platforms, such as Vudu, Google Play, iTunes, and Amazon Prime Video, according to TV Guide.

Personally, I remember enjoying Lady Bird in theaters to the point of being genuinely moved by the story of a rebellious teen girl and her world-weary nurse mother. After all, who can’t relate to having a turbulent senior year high school experience, with the prospect of college serving as a breaking-off point from whatever hometown you wish to escape? In retrospect, the film serves as an early indicator of Gerwig’s crowd-pleasing storytelling capabilities while still honing in on a uniquely female perspective, which she would translate to beaucoup box-office bucks with Barbie years later.