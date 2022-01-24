Who is Adele dating? Meet Rich Paul

The love life of a talented singer like Adele is always going to be a hot topic of conversation. She’s beyond beloved by fans who are totally obsessed with her beautiful singing voice and lyrics. Adele‘s music touches the hearts of millions of people! Now that she’s in a happy relationship, everyone’s curious to know more about the guy who ended up stealing her heart. Here’s what you should know about Adele‘s boyfriend, Rich Paul.

Who is Rich Paul?

Before getting wrapped up in a whirlwind romance with Adele, Paul made a name for himself as a sports agent. He got started in 2002 at an agency called Creative Artists. By the time 2012 rolled around, he was ready to found his own agency. Paul’s agency is called the Klutch Sports Group and it’s been excellent for his notoriety. Since he was able to launch such an upscale sports group, he’s been able to land an impressive list of clients. Some of the big names on the lengthy list include Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers, Draymond Green from the Golden State Warriors, Anthony Davis from the Los Angeles Lakers, and even LeBron James.

More details on Rich Paul’s career

Being able to work alongside someone like James is a huge deal in the world of professional sports. In fact, James is actually one of Paul’s first-ever clients. When James decided he wanted to be part of Paul’s sports agency, Paul knew he was destined for greatness. James was still a teenager at the time and the two men hit it off when James noticed Paul wearing a Houston Oilers jersey. They became close friends while working together. James even spoke with The New Yorker about Paul in 2021 saying, “I have always thought that he had a purpose, and that’s why I kept him around. I knew he was going to be something more than even what he thought he could possibly be at the time. It was just a feeling I had.“ James was totally right!

What is Rich Paul’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Paul is currently worth a whopping $120 million. Adele has a larger net worth than him because hers currently stands at $220 million, but he’s still obviously doing extremely well for himself. He revealed that he never attended any prestigious business schools on his way to the top. He chose to dream big and achieve even bigger. A lot of people have been curious to know about Paul’s income status now that he’s with a woman who is as successful as Adele. It turns out, both individuals in this relationship are extremely well off.

What was Rich Paul’s childhood like?

Paul was born in 1981 and grew up in a neighborhood city outside Cleveland, Ohio. His city was called Glenville and he was raised by his mother and father. Paul’s far from an only child though. He grew up with three siblings. One of the unfortunate details from his past is that his mother struggled with drug abuse throughout his childhood and his father passed away in 1999 while Rich was in college. His dad passed away after a battle with intestinal cancer, and it was total devastating at the time.

Did Rich Paul always want to be a sports agent?

Being a sports agent wasn’t always in the cards for Paul, nor was it on his list of future plans growing up. As a child, he wanted to be a professional athlete. He participated in basketball and football as a student, but eventually, he realized he wasn’t going to make the cut when it came to playing professionally. He enjoyed watching the NBA’s Western Conference games and paid close attention to the behavior of professional players as they made moves on and off the court. His overall obsession with the world of athletics ended up coming in handy for him later on since he’s now one of the most noteworthy sports agents alive today. When it came time for Paul to attend college, he started the journey but didn’t stick around after his father passed away. His father died during his freshman year and right around that time, Paul felt it was best to drop out. Ultimately, getting a formal education wasn’t something Paul needed to reach higher levels of success.

Is there any other way to learn more information about Rich Paul?

Fortunately for people who are curious to know more about Adele‘s new boyfriend, Paul is working on a memoir titled Lucky Me. In March of 2021, he announced that he’d be releasing the book soon, and it’s set to be published by the publishing division of Jay-Z’s entertainment company, Roc Nation. Roc Lit 101 is the name of the publishing house. In the memoir, Paul does his best to explain what it was like growing up in Cleveland and how he made it to the top in the sports world. He wants to use his memoir as a chance to inspire and uplift those around him who come from similar backgrounds. Paul has a genuine “rags to riches” story since his childhood was quite tough. These days, you can spot him spending time with Jay Z, Oprah, Denzel Washington, Trevor Noah, and other major A-listers.

Does Rich Paul have any kids?

Paul is notoriously private when it comes to his personal life, so there aren’t too many details readily available for the public about his family. What we do know is that he is the father of three. He had three little ones way before Adele came into the picture. As it stands today, Adele has spent time with his kids and he’s spent time with hers.

How did Rich Paul and Adele meet?

It turns out Paul and Adele were good friends before they sparked up a romantic connection with each other. By the time they did decide to enter a relationship, they kept things private from the public and their friends. When the public found out they were a couple by witnessing them sitting courtside together at a basketball game, it wasn’t totally planned out. It was the right timing for the world to find out about their love though.