Who is Audrii Cunningham’s mother?

For her family, online chatter among internet sleuths and armchair critics only add to the distress of Audrii’s disappearance.

Stories like that of Audrii Cunningham, a little 11-year-old girl from Texas, happen way too often. A child goes missing on their way to school or on their way back home. A “parent’s worst nightmare,” as some people would wisely call this kind of heartbreaking situation.

While we, the general public, are still unsure who Audrii’s father is, only that Audrii lived with him and his mother. We also know that he, the father, was friends with the current person of interest in his daughter’s disappearance, Don Steven McDougal, a 42-year-old man who lived in a trailer behind the family’s home and would sometimes drive Audrii to the bus stop. He has a lengthy criminal history, which includes sexual advances on a minor. He is believed to be the last person to have seen the girl on Feb. 15 and is currently held on unrelated assault charges.

As of Feb. 20, 2024 we still do not know who Audrii’s father is, but her mother has come out to speak to the media and plead for her daughter’s safe return.

Audrii’s mother, Cassie

Screengrab via KPRC

“I want my baby returned.” Holding herself together quite bravely, Cassie Matthews was visibly upset – more than understandably – while pleading her case to the media, being the face of motherly concern that would hopefully appeal to anyone with any knowledge to come forward.

Audrii’s parents are divorced. And netizens have been very judgmental of the whole ordeal, some implying the situation was “preventable.”

However, there is a tendency to jump to conclusions and cast judgments without too much reflection or truly attempting to place oneself in the distressed loved ones’ shoes. Cassie might not have been with Audrii at the time, but that doesn’t make her mother’s love any less visceral.

Chris Booth, a family friend, even had to come forward to request that people stop the harmful online chatter and show the family some respect in this difficult time.

To us, strangers to the victim and her family, it might be just another case of a child that tragically disappeared. Still, to the family, it’s an Earth-shattering event, as Cassie shows in her recorded plea, and that alone should first and foremost invoke our empathy before our desensitized scrutiny.