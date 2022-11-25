David Tennant made a brief appearance at this year’s London Film and Comic Con to “support” his son, Ty Tennant. His form of support, however, isn’t what you would expect. A viral photo captured by Tennant’s wife, showed him at Ty’s signing, with a piece of paper that reads “He’s not that special”. This was a reference to when David’s father-in-law and Ty’s grandfather, Peter Davidson, showed up at one of David’s signings with the same sign.

What shocked the internet is that they didn’t know that Ty was the son of the iconic Doctor Who actor. While his last name was familiar, it was only recently that people found out who this actor’s family was.

Who is David Tennant’s son? Where have you seen Ty Tennant before?

Ty Tennant is David Tennant’s adopted son. According to Pop Sugar, he was born when his mother was 17 years old and was in a previous relationship before David. Ty took Tennant’s last name when his mother married David. Ty followed in his parents’ footsteps and pursued an acting career.

Most people know Ty for his role as young Prince Aegon Targaryen in HBO’s House of the Dragon, in which he appeared in two episodes. The young actor started his career in 2013 in the TV movie The Five(ish) Doctors Reboot, where he played himself. His next big role would come later in 2019 when he played the young Christopher Wiseman in Tolkein.

Ty would later land in smaller roles in shows like DC’s Doom Patrol, Casualty, and Around the World in 80 Days, until he landed a lead role in War of the Worlds where he played Tom Gresham.

It’s currently unknown if Ty Tennant would continue the family tradition and land a role in Doctor Who, especially since his time in House of the Dragon is over. Some have criticized the actor for being a “nepotism baby”, but looking at how landed in a few major roles and it was only now realized that he’s the son of the Doctor Who actor, Ty still has a bright future ahead and will do fine without his parents’ help.

House of the Dragon is now streaming on HBO Max.