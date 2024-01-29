Who is Naomi Watts’ husband?

You may know Naomi Watts from her work in Mulholland Drive, 21 Grams, and King Kong.

The British-born actress got her start in Australian films, and has had a pretty high-profile career and some high-profile profile relationships right alongside it. According to Ranker, she’s been linked to late Australian actor Heath Ledger, Lost in Space director Stephen Hopkins, and she shares two children with American actor, director, and writer Liev Schreiber, although the two never married.

Most recently, the 55-year-old finally settled down and married her long-time love Billy Crudup in a courthouse wedding in June 2023.

Billy Crudup is a 55-year-old actor from Manhasset, New York. The pair married in 2023 after being together since 2017. Crudup himself has taken part in some box office hits, fan favorites, and even popular TV shows.

Crudup first gained recognition for his role in Barry Levinson’s 1996 thriller, Sleepers, where he played a young man who was brutalized in reform school and grows up to be a hitman. He later joined the cast of movies like Almost Famous, Eat, Pray, Love, and the 1999 indie drama Jesus’s Son, for which he was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead.

More recently, Crudup took on the role of Cory Ellison in the AppleTV drama, The Morning Show. He was nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series in 2020, and 2022, winning in 2020. He’s also been nominated and has won numerous other awards including Screen Actors Guild Awards, Tony Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and one Golden Globe nomination.

Before settling down with Naomi Watts, Crudup had a pretty star-studded dating history himself. Throughout his career, he was linked to Claire Danes and Jennifer Connelly, and he shares a child with Mary-Louise Parker, according to Who’s Dated Who.

But, just like Naomi Watts, he never settled down until the two of them married in 2023. The duo shared photos from their courthouse wedding. According to People, they were first romantically linked when they made the Netflix series Gypsy together. They didn’t make their red carpet debut until 2022 at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Despite their quiet lifestyle and a general air of privacy, the couple blesses the internet every now and again via Naomi’s Instagram feed, and it’s abundantly clear in the comments that this was the couple their fans had been waiting and rooting for.