Who is Nick Fury calling at the end of ‘Secret Invasion’ episode 5?

This article contains spoilers for Secret Invasion episode 5

Secret Invasion episode 5 ends with Nick Fury getting his groove back. The ever-prepared spymaster has a secret cache of equipment hidden in a Finnish cemetery, alongside “The Harvest,” a vial containing the DNA of every hero that fought in Avengers: Endgame‘s Battle for Earth.

As the music builds, he grabs a fresh black trenchcoat and grabs an eye patch. Fury is back, baby! As he strides out of the mausoleum he makes a quick phone call, saying “It’s time. Let’s finish this”.

It’s not clear who he’s talking to, but fans over on r/MarvelStudios have some theories. The most likely (and least exciting) is that he’s once again talking to Gravik. Earlier in the episode, the two spoke on the phone, so Fury giving Gravik a heads up that, as expected, he’ll be arriving in New Skrullos soon would make sense.

However, there are some more tantalizing theories going. One is that he’s coordinating with Monica Rambeau, who’s on board the S.W.O.R.D. space station. We know Fury and Rambeau will be working together in The Marvels, so perhaps he’s finally calling on her for some muscle in the final mission? That said, he just explained to Olivia Colman’s Sonya Falsworth that stopping Gravik is his responsibility, so his calling in some heavy-hitting favors would undermine all that.

Others are hoping he might finally be reconnecting with Clark Gregg’s Agent Coulson. Despite dying in The Avengers, he was resurrected for Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., though that show is now firmly non-canon. That said, we’d be very surprised if Coulson ever jumped to the Disney Plus shows after so long.

We’re going with the safe bet that Fury was talking to Gravik in this scene, though we’re also hoping Secret Invasion delivers some surprises in next week’s finale. Can we see Gravik getting a full suite of Super-Skrull powers, or Rhodey using the War Machine armor in combat against G’iah? We’ll find out in one week.