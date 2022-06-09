Who is the DM for the ‘Stranger Things’ live D&D playthrough?

Stranger Things is a part of Netflix’s Geeked Week, the streaming service’s five-day celebration of all that is nerdy and good on the service, with an actual real-time Dungeons and Dragons playthrough featuring Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Priah Ferguson, and Joseph Quinn. But who will be shepherding our intrepid adventurers through the sword and sorcery-filled gameplay? Meet Dungeon Master B. Dave Walters.

The popular tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons has been a regular feature of the 1980s based sci-fi hit since its first season, even inspiring the name of the season one big bad. However, none of the actors are experienced players in real life — not even Joseph Quinn, who portrays Dungeon Master Eddie Munson, in the latest season. So the playthrough special required an experienced guiding hand to serve as Dungeon Master, the moderator, and narrator of the game’s events. Walters is more than qualified for the job.

Walters is an author, serving as writer and co-creator of IDW’s comic series Dungeons & Dragons: A Darkened Wish, set in the D&D game setting The Forgotten Realms. He also serves as the Dungeon Master for the Darkened Wish streaming show and the Shadow of the Red Rage real-time playthrough streaming show for Dungeons & Dragons publisher Wizards of the Coast.

in addition to Walters’ copious credits, he will also be familiar to RPG fans for his various appearance on other role-play podcasts and shows including Dropout’s Dimension 20, where he played Marcid the Typhoon for the Pirates of Leviathan season. Walters also played Victor Temple on Vampire the Masquerade: LA by Night on Geek & Sundry, and Chato on We’re Alive: Frontier on Project Alpha.