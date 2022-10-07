Why are possessed horror fans grinning ear to ear on World Smile Day?

Maybe it’s because World Smile Day is landing on the eve of the spooky season, a few weeks before Halloween, or maybe it’s because a sleeper chiller hit called Smile is currently possessing the box office, but fans of horror everywhere are making the holiday their own on social media.

The Paramount Pictures Twitter account did not hesitate to use World Smile Day as an opportunity to promote Smile with a suitably creepy teaser.

Over on Paramount’s YouTube account, the movie studio even shared a video of someone possessed with a creepy grin taking over the studio lot in honor of the holiday and film, which a Smile fan quickly spotted and shared on Twitter.

A movie review blog Twitter account, @NowShowing_PH, also contended that World Smile Day is “probably the best time to catch #SmileMovie in cinemas” while sharing an other-worldly poster from the film.

Today is #WorldSmileDay and probably the best time to catch #SmileMovie in cinemas@paramountpicsph pic.twitter.com/PaXj36l63g — Now Showing Ph (@NowShowing_PH) October 7, 2022

Even the Twitter account for GIPHY Pop paid homage to Smile for World Smile Day.

And the film’s haunting poster was also put in the spotlight for the global holiday.

Haven’t you heard? You’re never fully dressed without a smile. Join our inventory this #WorldSmileDay in kicking off spooky season with a smile. @SmileMovie #SmileMovie pic.twitter.com/hFlgCcC8k7 — JCDecaux America (@jcdecauxusa) October 7, 2022

And who can forget the woman who haunted a baseball game as part of an incredible PR stunt for Smile?

A fan of the horror film even took to Twitter to urge others to show their pearly white on World Smile Day while bearing an admittedly wholesome-looking grin.

Other horror film favorites made appearances on Twitter in honor of World Smile Day, such as a classic scene from the original Friday the 13th film.

Another Twitter account dedicated to Steven Spielberg’s breakout horror hit Jaws shared a choice screengrab from the shark thriller appropriate for World Smile Day.

At this rate, it’s looking like World Smile Day is becoming an unofficial preamble to Halloween and we’re here for it.