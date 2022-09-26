Why did ‘Yellowstone’s John Dutton send Jimmy to the 6666 Ranch?

There are facts that every fan of Paramount’s Yellowstone can agree on, one of which is that everyone who sits down to watch the series soon finds themselves wanting to live a life like the Duttons.

Okay, so maybe they want to live a life with a little less danger on the horizon, but something is appealing about the confidence, power, and passion engraved in those who were born Dutton or become it through the ranch. Working for Dutton means becoming part of the family, especially if you take the brand. If you’re willing to give your life to protect his family and land, he will provide you with the utmost protection, too.

Being part of the Yellowstone means learning the rules, knowing them like the back of your hand, and realizing — often in a split second — which ones are okay to break if the right situation arises.

So how do you learn the crucial lessons on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch? You listen, pay attention, and understand the weight of John Dutton’s words. When he speaks, he’s not offering suggestions; he’s telling you what works, what won’t, and how to succeed.

When Jimmy came to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, he was getting a second chance, and part of that meant giving himself to something bigger than who he was and who he is. Coming from the life he lived before, he didn’t do so eloquently or without a fight, a fight within himself and a fight against his pride.

So, while he quickly became a stand-out ranch hand and cowboy, he also had a lot to work through. The ups and downs led him to let John’s words flow in one ear and out the other, and season 4 saw a new road for Jimmy, one that led him right to the 6666 Ranch in Texas.

So why did John send Jimmy to the new ranch? What is he supposed to learn there? Does he still have a spot at the Yellowstone? Let’s find out.

Why did John send Jimmy away

John Dutton has a tight ship to run, and he knows that for it to be successful, the room for error is very very small. His ranch hands must be prepared for anything, which means staying focused and having a solid center. The bonds between those who work at the ranch are essential, as are the relationships they honor within themselves.

Jimmy realizes the weight of wearing the brand and honoring the Yellowstone, but he’s one of Dutton’s cowboys that still hold on to their pride like a beloved childhood toy or a warm blanket. It’s the thing that’s kept him going in life, surviving the existence he soaked in before working for the Duttons, but it’s also the thing that threatens him the most as he joins the ranch.

He’s stubborn, hard-headed, trying to make extra money, and attempting to win the heart of a girl who wants to love a cowboy. He has the best intentions, but he gets hurt a few times, and John quickly understands it’s not the ride Jimmy is meant to be on. After sustaining a pretty severe injury, John’s rules for Jimmy are clear. He’s not to do any cowboying anymore, no more rodeo, and no more getting “busted up.” It’s a simple request, something he should be able to follow, but his stubborn mind and heart lead him to get back on the horse. That then leads to an injury so substantial that he’s still hospitalized when John Dutton leaves the hospital after suffering several gunshot wounds.

Upon being wheeled out of the hospital, John notices Jimmy in a hospital bed, and he asks Beth what “that’s” about; she tells him it’s just another order of business they’ll get around to. Their discussion takes place off-camera, but we soon see the fallout of it.

John paid for Jimmy’s medical bills, a hefty dose of them too, but it was under the promise that he’d stop riding. It was a simple request, but not one Jimmy could commit to. Instead, he got back up on the horse and got bucked right back off — and hard.

It was the final straw for John, a betrayal as Jimmy went back on his word instead of honoring their agreement. There was more to it than that, too. It was someone John cared about who put themselves directly into the line of danger — and for what? John’s ranch hands work for him, and they work hard, but they also quickly become people that he cares about. The brand and the bond they form aren’t one-sided, yes — they pledge themselves to the Dutton name, but they also receive a layer of protection and compassion for doing so.

So it was painful for John, as was the realization that he wanted to keep doing it, and he did the only thing he knew how to do. He made Jimmy realize the price of that decision. He told him exactly what would have to happen next, and that was leaving. Jimmy would have to find refuge away from the only place he was ever truly granted it, and he’d see a harsh reality when he got to where he was going.

However, it wasn’t just a move to wake Jimmy up. It was also a chance for him to learn from the best. If Jimmy thinks he can keep riding, keep cowboy-ing, he’ll need to figure out how to make it successful, right?

What is Jimmy supposed to do at the 6666 Ranch

So, Jimmy going to the 6666 Ranch is a multifaceted move; he’s got to learn that he can’t go back on his word to John, but he’s also being given an opportunity. He’s going to be able to learn from some of the best cowboys in the business.

In addition to learning how to rope and ride, he’ll also learn how to be a ranch hand John can trust, and that’s likely the most important thing. Being part of the Yellowstone is an honor, as we’ve said before, and he’s got his work caught out for him. He’s got a spirit that never gives up; he just needs to find a good direction for it now.

Working his way from the bottom up, the 6666 Ranch will do just that. It’ll break him down to build him up, and the process has already started. While we’ve also seen the same beloved Jimmy who leads with his heart (he’s got a new fiance now named Emily), we’re seeing a changed man. He’s beginning to value hard work and understand the depths to which one decision can affect the future.

Jimmy has made some life-altering decisions since he joined the ranch, and he’s making them at the 6666 Ranch, too. He’s learning, growing, and becoming a valuable member of the ranch. It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for Jimmy and Emily; as we last saw them, they were headed back to the 6666 Ranch after a visit to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Of course, moving back to Montana would mean a big change for Emily too. There are a lot of moving pieces in this equation, and they’ll have to figure them out soon.

Could he return to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch

As we know, Jimmy is one of the ranch hands that wear the Y branded upon their chest. With pride and an understated sense of confidence, Jimmy learns that the brand makes him untouchable. It also means that, even after sending him away, John hasn’t given up on him yet.

Viewers know that in season 4, Jimmy did return to the Yellowstone with Emily in tow. It caused some emotional distress for Mia, but everyone was quite impressed with the new and improved Jimmy and his soon-to-be wife. At the end of the season, he returned to the 6666 Ranch with Emily, but it might not be for long.

We’ve been told to expect a surprise in the first episode of season 5, and if that’s a time jump, it might mean that Jimmy and Emily have returned. Both characters are going to be getting some prominent screen time as series regulars for season 5, so it’ll either be a season with a lot of travel or one with Jimmy and Emily at the Yellowstone.

We’re hoping for the latter. While we enjoy the guest spots at the 6666 Ranch, we love Jimmy’s interactions with the bunkhouse boys, and we want him to prove himself to John again. Jimmy is a fan-favorite character, the kind of guy you find yourself rooting for quickly, and we don’t want to lose him. As Lloyd told Rip, Jimmy wears the brand, which means he’ll always have a home there, and we’re crossing our fingers that he returns quickly. With impending changes on the horizon, more drama than ever to work through, and a season where the Duttons will endure significant losses, they’ll need all the help they can get at the ranch.

If you missed any of the drama with Jimmy, roping, riding, and being sent to the 6666 Ranch — you can watch the first four seasons of Yellowstone streaming now on Peacock.