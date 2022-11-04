Why do fans of ‘Yellowstone’ think one of the main characters is going to die?

The season five premiere of Yellowstone is less than two weeks away, and fans can’t stop talking about the changes hovering over the horizon. From a career change for John Dutton (Kevin Costner), to new members of the growing family, adjustment is the name of the game when the new episodes debut.

Fans will also see the familiar territory that is the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch and all of the ups and downs that take place there. The land is sacred to everyone who steps foot on it; those who own it, those who wish to take it from them, and those who even pay a visit. It’s as if something otherworldly steps in and reminds them that it’s more than just a place; it’s a legacy.

As John Dutton swears in as Governor of Montana in season five, everyone’s duties at the ranch will expand. Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) will see more responsibility as the foreman, while cowboys and ranchers like Lloyd (Forrie J. Smith) and Colby (Denim Richards) will undeniably take on a more prominent role of protection and duty. Everyone works together to protect the Dutton name, land, and prominence.

With all of the positives from John’s career change, some negatives will undoubtedly arise, like a growing target on the back of everyone associated with him. The Duttons are a family unit that’s already faced death by staring it right in the eye more than once, and John’s influx of power will only make their enemies more vicious.

That leads fans to believe that the body count will rise this season. In fact, some fans have been talking about a specific character’s death and how they’d be willing to walk away from the series forever if it does happen.

Which beloved character do Yellowstone fans think will die in season five?

Fans began wondering if a fan-favorite character would die after an Instagram post about said character’s birthday. The video said to get ready because big things were coming, and within days, fans got their first look at season five via a new trailer.

So who was at the center of this frenzy? None other than everyone’s favorite ranch hand, foreman, and cowboy Rip Wheeler.

When fans grew concerned that his life would end soon, they voiced their strong opinions in the comments. Some were even ready to stop watching the show altogether if Rip’s life ended too soon; and too soon means at all.

Much like Daryl Dixon in The Walking Dead, Rip Wheeler has become a staple of Yellowstone; a core character who represents more than just himself; he represents hope. Rip signifies vulnerability and kindness, a soft interior under a rough exterior. His character is multifaceted and warm, and the series wouldn’t be what it is today without him.

What did the video actually mean

So what exactly was the point of the video that stirred fans up? The message was right there: Yellowstone was celebrating Rip’s birthday and telling fans to get ready for a big announcement. They just weren’t clear about what that announcement would be.

As we said above, the big news ended up being that a trailer was released the very next day for the epic fifth season and all of the highs and lows it would entail.

We saw John swear in as governor and Jamie and Beth spewing wordless venom at one another. We saw the team at Market Equities seething at their inability to take advantage of our favorite family, and we saw Beth swinging a bottle in a bar fight. Fans got a preview at some of the new talents and musical acts headed their way — and we also saw an incinerator that will undeniably be tied to the train station next season.

A lot was packed into just under two minutes, and we can’t wait to see what happens next. We have to admit that we don’t know what’s coming, so it’s entirely possible that Rip might not survive next season.

We’re also betting on the fact that Cole Hauser said he thinks fans will be pleased with his storyline next season, especially where Beth is concerned. The two have been through a lot together, and we’re sure it’s not over just yet.

It’s all part of Yellowstone‘s magic, mystery, and beauty: we’re all on the journey to finding out together.