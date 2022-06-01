Actor Will Arnett has played complex men in a number of projects through the years and has added to his Bojack and Batman roster by signing on to play Sweet Tooth in the live-action adaptation of the Twisted Metal videogame series set up at Peacock.

News of the casting decision is reported today in an article from Deadline Hollywood. Arnett is one of the executive producers of the series, which will also star Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Haden Church, and Neve Campbell, and the work will be a half-hour action comedy taking place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland following a character navigating open and wild roads.

The Sweet Tooth of the series is said to be a funny and terrifying man who is emotional, cunning, and a lover of chaos, who uses Las Vegas as his own personal killing-ground while driving an ice cream truck. This is somewhat- close to the character in the games, though the series, which began in 1996, is more rooted in tournaments and even incorporates magical elements at times as well.

Cobra Kai veteran Michael Jonathan Smith is writing, showrunning and also executive producing the piece. Others involved on the creative end include Bad Trip’s Kitao Sakurai, Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television also. The piece does not yet have a release date or a set number of episodes determined as of this story being filed. The original take for the show was developed by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick of Deadpool, Spiderhead, Life, and Zombieland fame.