Will the next season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ air in 2023?

It’s almost time to grab your best roses, cocktails, and lots of tissues, because Bachelor Nation is gearing up to leave the mansion behind and head to the beach for a new season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Right now, Bachelor fans are tuning in to see Charity Lawson find love each Monday night, but as the frontrunners begin to stand out and her group of men dwindles by the week, the call of Paradise rings faintly in our ears, and it will soon be time to answer it. After Charity finds her Mr. Perfect (and we’ve got a couple of ideas about who that man might be), Paradise will bring Bachelor Nation alumn to the beach for a second (or third…or fourth…) chance at finding their person.

So just when should anxious fans anticipate seeing Bachelor in Paradise? Will we be lucky enough to witness the next season real soon? As always, we’ve got you covered.

Is Bachelor in Paradise coming back in 2023?

It’s hard to imagine summer (or early fall) without Bachelor in Paradise; lucky for us, we won’t have to. A slew of hopefuls have already made their way to the beach this summer and are taking an exciting journey on their path to finding love. That’s right; it’s almost time to brush up on your BIP lingo because there will be a lot of romantic speeches, albeit sometimes influenced by alcohol and a lot of sun, in our future.

While no official release date has been set yet, fans can expect to see the premiere take place very soon after Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette ends. The first episode of BIP‘s first season aired on Aug. 4, 2014; historically, the season kicks off each year by Aug. 14 at the latest. The only exception was last year’s season which began airing on Sept. 27 and ran through Nov. 22.

We’re anticipating Charity’s season of The Bachelorette to end in late August, making a mid-late September premiere date of Bachelor In Paradise seem the most likely.

Who is heading to paradise this year?

There are two people making the return to paradise that fans can be absolutely sure of: Wells Adams and Jesse Palmer, and to be honest, it wouldn’t feel like paradise without them. Adams is no stranger to Bachelor Nation; he was a potential love interest himself during season 12 of The Bachelorette before going to paradise to attempt to find love.

Find love he did, but not in the way he might have initially expected. Wells found the love of audiences everywhere and became the bartender in paradise, offering tasty drinks and hilarious (and heartwarming) advice to those on their own journey to finding their forever partner.

Wells also found love of his own and married Sarah Hyland in August of 2022. Sarah is actually in paradise with him now, enjoying some rest, relaxation, and fun with her beau and the crew of romantic hopefuls looking for love this year.

So who else is looking for love at the beach this year? As we said above, with Charity’s season still airing, nothing has been announced by ABC or Jesse Palmer, but Reality Steve has shared that fans should anticipate seeing these Bachelor Nation alumn this fall: Aven Jones, Rachel Recchia, Tyler Norris, Greer Blitzer, Nate Mitchell, and Kylee Russell — to name a few. It’s also being reported that most of the men this season will hail from Charity’s season, so we might see a few really great guys hit the beach.

Fans are also wondering if we’ll see Brayden in paradise this summer, and we won’t lie to you; a small part of us wouldn’t hate it. Judge us if you must, but I’m sure we’re not the only ones who were slightly charmed by him, even if just for a moment.

We Got This Covered is keeping close tabs on all things Bachelor Nation, and we’ll let you know more when it’s time to pack up and get ready for paradise!