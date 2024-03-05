Will there be ‘Expedition Bigfoot’ season 5?

Fans are eagerly waiting for the next season, here's what we know about it so far.

Bigfoot is one of the most famous cryptids out there, but despite the creature’s notoriety, there has yet to be any definitive proof of its existence — in all likelihood, it’s not even real. That doesn’t make Expedition Bigfoot any less fun to watch, but fans have been left waiting for a fifth season.

Recommended Videos

The show airs on the Travel Channel, the same network responsible for Ghost Adventures. Its most recent season of the show wrapped up last November; over the course of four seasons, we’ve seen Mireya, Bryce, Russel, and Ronny search for evidence of the giant ape. There have been plenty of memorable moments — and what seems like proof of Bigfoot’s existence — that have people hooked. But what do we know about season 5?

There currently isn’t any news regarding season five, but hey, no news is good news, right? At least it hasn’t been canceled yet. Fans of the show will have to wait for an official announcement from the producers, cast or even someone from the Travel Channel. While the viewership numbers are hard to find, it’s received generally positive reviews from fans.

A screenshot of a Facebook comment from one of the show’s stars, Mireya Mayor, was posted to Reddit and it seems to confirm season five is in the works, but there wasn’t a specific date for release yet. Also, the wait time between seasons has been getting longer; between seasons three and four, fans waited for a year and two months between the finale of the last season, and the first episode of the next one. Season four ended in November, so we could be waiting until the end of this year or even beginning of next year to see the new season.

So don’t worry about the fact that there’s been no news on a fifth outing for the Bigfoot experts just yet. There’s still plenty of time.