Willie Nelson takes home Grammy for Best Country Album

Country legend Willie Nelson wins the Grammy for Best Country Album at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The win marks his 14th Grammy win. And while it may not match Queen Bey’s mounting haul, it’s impressive for a kid born in Abbott, Texas. His album A Beautiful Time beat out other albums by country hitmakers like Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, and Ashley McBryde.

A Beautiful Time was released on Nelson’s 89th birthday this past April to critical acclaim. The album features covers of artists like The Beatles and Leonard Cohen as well as originals penned by Nelson and collaborators. The lead single, a duet featuring Chris Stapleton titled “I’ll Love You Till the Day I Die” is also nominated for Best Country Song.

Nelson was unable to attend the ceremony and Shania Twain accepted the award in his stead.