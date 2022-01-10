The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards are being held on Jan. 9, 2022.

However, NBC has decided not to broadcast the ceremony this year for a myriad of reasons, including a lack of diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, nepotism, and history of members accepting gifts and payments allegedly in exchange for consideration, among other controversies. Oddly enough, the ongoing pandemic and highly contagious omicron COVID-19 variant was not a major factor in the decision.

“This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed,” the HFPA announced on Thursday. “We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”

Likewise, there will be no live audience, no red carpet, no press, and certainly no celeb-packed tables littered with bottles with Moët. As the winners are announced, we’ll be updating the list in real-time below.

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Andie MacDowell, Maid

Sarah Snook, Succession (WINNER)

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Screenplay — Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast (WINNER)

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (WINNER)

Best Non-English Language Motion Picture

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car (WINNER)

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession (WINNER)

Omar Sy, Lupin

Best Motion Picture — Animated

Encanto” (WINNER)

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (WINNER)

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing