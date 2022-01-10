The winners of the 79th annual Golden Globes
The 79th annual Golden Globe Awards are being held on Jan. 9, 2022.
However, NBC has decided not to broadcast the ceremony this year for a myriad of reasons, including a lack of diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, nepotism, and history of members accepting gifts and payments allegedly in exchange for consideration, among other controversies. Oddly enough, the ongoing pandemic and highly contagious omicron COVID-19 variant was not a major factor in the decision.
“This year’s event is going to be a private event and will not be live-streamed,” the HFPA announced on Thursday. “We will be providing real-time updates on winners on the Golden Globes website and our social media.”
Likewise, there will be no live audience, no red carpet, no press, and certainly no celeb-packed tables littered with bottles with Moët. As the winners are announced, we’ll be updating the list in real-time below.
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
Andie MacDowell, Maid
Sarah Snook, Succession (WINNER)
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Screenplay — Motion Picture
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast (WINNER)
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up
Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (WINNER)
Best Non-English Language Motion Picture
Compartment No. 6
Drive My Car (WINNER)
The Hand of God
A Hero
Parallel Mothers
Best Motion Picture — Animated
Encanto” (WINNER)
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series — Drama
Brian Cox, Succession
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (WINNER)
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story (WINNER)
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Ruth Negga, Passing