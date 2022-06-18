Would Darth Vader be able to beat the Avengers? Marvel and ‘Star Wars’ fans weigh in

It would arguably be the ultimate multiversal crossover, but so far Disney has vetoed any Star Wars meets Marvel mash-up. So, with there seemingly being no hope of seeing Luke Skywalker battle Captain Marvel or Boba Fett face Iron Man, it’s up to the fans to imagine what would happen if the MCU and the galaxy far, far away collided. Like, for instance, how would Darth Vader fare if he fought a united front of Avengers, much like Thanos did in Avengers: Endgame?

This is the stumper that fans have been discussing on the r/StarWars subreddit after Redditor finnlittle asked the big question: “Who would win? All of the Avengers or Darth Vader?”

As you would expect, fans had a variety of responses. First up, some Vader loyalists are convinced that the Sith Lord would slice his way through the Avengers’ ranks, although they think Thor might be the only one who could who could take him.

Wanda is another popular suggestion for an Avenger who could probably best the Empire’s number two.

On the other hand, Ant-Man could also prove to be Vader’s undoing.

Surprisingly, though, most fans seemed to agree that, despite his reputation as a fearsome foe, Vader wouldn’t be able to last long against the combined force (pun intended) of so many heavy-hitting heroes. Some think Scarlet Witch on her own would make quick work of him.

Hot take: is Vader really that powerful?

Maybe he could only handle the powerless Avengers, like Hawkeye or Black Widow?

But what about Vader’s signature Force-choke move?

Fans think it might be an overrated ability.

Shockingly, Vader’s most challenging battle might actually be Spider-Man villain Sandman.

You can probably guess where this is going…

According to this discussion, then, it looks like the consensus has it that Vader would be beaten by the Avengers, maybe even much easier than Thanos, according to certain fans. Hey, maybe Vader vs. (a gauntlet-less) Thanos would be a fairer fight. But that’s a debate for another time…