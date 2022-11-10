‘Yellowstone’ star Luke Grimes talks the Kevin Costner effect and being a cowboy at heart

Paramount’s number one series, Yellowstone, is just days away from the premiere of its highly-anticipated fifth season, and fans can’t get enough of the Duttons. Luke Grimes, who breathes life into Kayce, is talking about the hype surrounding the series, being a cowboy at heart, and the Kevin Costner effect.

Joining the titular host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Grimes first spoke about going to Los Angeles for the first time and wanting to immerse himself in everything “celebrity.” In fact, his co-star and onscreen father Costner was his first “famous” sighting.

On a trip to LA with his sister and his mom, they embraced the idea of being tourists to the full extent. It was a celebration for his 17th birthday, and they were looking for stars anywhere they could. One evening, they were walking down Sunset, and there was a movie premiere down the street. That’s when it happened.

“Kevin Costner gets out of the car, and he was the first famous person I’d ever seen, and my mom short-circuited. That was the first time I saw the power of Kevin Costner.”

He continued by saying that he saw a side of his mother that he’d never quite seen before.

“Her voice hit a register I didn’t even know she had. She was just yelling his name and got his attention, she did,” Grimes laughed as he told Kimmel that Costner had met his mom now that they’ve worked together.

Of course, when they met, his mom acted as you might expect after hearing Grimes’ star-struck story.

“They took a photo together, and she kind of put a death grip on him. She was attached to him for like five minutes; I had to pry her off of Kevin Costner.”

There’s just something about being in the presence of Costner that makes all ordinary thoughts go out the window. Grimes also shared that growing up in Ohio, he might not have been living that cowboy dream, but the idea has always been in his heart.

Since he moved to Montana, he has adopted more of the “country” way of life as a fisherman, hunter, and lover of the land. Grimes says you can’t spend as much time as they all do in Montana and not fall in love with it. He also shared more insight into his country music career, and revealed that his first studio album should be released early next year, so we’ve got something to look forward to as 2023 kicks off.

You can see Grimes as Kayce Dutton in season five of Yellowstone as it kicks off on Nov. 13. You won’t want to miss a second of the drama, romance, and of course — the power of Kevin Costner.