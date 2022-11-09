‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser teases the future for Beth and Rip: ‘It’s really heartfelt stuff’

The wait is almost over for the season five premiere of Paramount’s number one series Yellowstone, and fans have one important thought on their brains: Rip and Beth.

The relationship between the cowboy and the Dutton family sweetheart…er, powerhouse, is a favorite for audiences everywhere. Rip brings out a vulnerability and softness in Beth that she is ordinarily afraid to feel, and Beth provides the same for him.

Cole Hauser recently shared insight into the depth of their relationship in season five, including the way being newlyweds will (or won’t) change things for them. Hauser laughed when Entertainment Tonight‘s Rachel Smith asked about marital bliss and the future for Rip and Beth.

“It’s never really bliss, you know, but it’s an interesting season in the sense of Taylor Sheridan wrote some really wonderful stuff; some really heartfelt stuff. A little bit of the past. You just get to see more into their past as young adults and teenagers. They did a great job, the actors and actresses they were phenomenal.”

Getting to look into the history of our favorite Yellowstone couple is a treat fans have been dreaming of since the first season. We’ve seen a few scenes with a young Rip and Beth, moments of them sharing stolen moments, but never a long look.

We’re as curious to find out more about their past as we are the future, and of course, we hope to get more of the beautiful moments we’ve seen between them so far. Everyone involved in breathing life into Rip and Beth’s story goes into it knowing that, as far as love goes, what they’ve got is pure and almost primal. It’s as much about joy and love as it is a deep desire to belong to someone else for a moment in time.

As John Dutton’s right-hand man and the lead ranch hand, Rip is tough every second of every day. He’s on high alert, ready to face any adversary with a quick reaction and a trip to the train station if necessary. That comfort we discussed earlier is everything Rip needs when the sun goes down: a place to be called baby, coddled, and cared about deeply.

Yellowstone‘s fifth season premieres on Nov. 11, so you’ll want to cancel any plans that aren’t related to the Dutton family this Sunday. It’s being called a two-hour television event for a reason — things will be intense.