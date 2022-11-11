‘Yellowstone’s Kelly Reilly on the magnitude of Beth’s promise to father John Dutton

Yellowstone fans are on pins and needles as the premiere of the highly anticipated fifth season takes place in just two days. After months of waiting for the thrilling next chapter for the Dutton family, the return to the ranch is on the horizon, and it will be a bumpy ride.

Speaking with EW, Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton, is talking about Beth’s sense of self in season five, and how it relates heavily to a conversation she had with her father, Kevin Costner’s John Dutton.

Reilly says that Beth meant it when she told her father she’d destroy anyone who hurt him, even if that “someone” was a member of their family or someone otherwise close to him.

“The promise she made to her father about fighting everyone to protect the land is her reason to be.”

John Dutton made a promise to his father years ago that he’d never give up their land, not even a single inch of it. It goes without saying that Beth’s commitment to her father is sure to be another critical anchor of the series. The Duttons honor their word, especially to one another, and there’s nothing more important than protecting their land, their name, and each other.

Sometimes, the worst enemy you can have is someone who was one of your closest confidants. We’ve yet to see what the menu holds for the relationship between Jamie and the rest of the Dutton family next season. Still, it’s something we’re anticipating with excitement and nervousness. Wes Bentley talking about Jamie’s disdain for Beth, an emotion he’s never felt in its entirety, we know it won’t be smooth sailing.

Jamie might not have been the one who set out to attack the Dutton family, and he certainly wasn’t the one who signed his name on the dotted line, but viewers did learn that his biological father was responsible for the attacks. Even with Jamie’s life-altering decision to end his father’s life last season, he’s still holding a grudge against John and Beth and finds pain in all of the ways their relationship is a show of what he’ll never have with either of them.

Yellowstone‘s existing fifth season kicks off on Nov. 13, and we can’t wait to see what’s next for our favorite dysfunctional family.