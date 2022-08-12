You can now say ‘I do’ to 2 of Steve Martin’s best family comedies on Disney Plus

Steve Martin is one of the most recognizable and significant figures in the realm of comedy — and, with Disney Plus expanding their range of favorable genres, the Mouse House streaming giant has announced that both Father of the Bride films starring Steve Martin are now available to stream on the platform.

Over on the official Disney Plus Instagram account, the movie posters for both films were shared, much to the delight of various users that exclaimed with expressions of “FINALLY!” and “My prayers have been answered!” The Mouse House happily announced that the movies were available to stream now, and certainly just in time for the late summer/autumn wedding season. You can check out the post for yourself down below:

In Father of the Bride, Martin memorably stars as George Banks, an entrepreneur of an athletic shoe company who, after he learns that his only daughter is getting married, narrates the entire experience amidst chaos, comedy, and tension. Upon its release in 1991, it garnered a strong box-office debut and received positive reviews from critics — leading to the sequel, Father of the Bride Part II, to achieve similar success.

Despite both films being released several decades ago, an overall message of family importance and unity is perfectly conveyed — including moments of comedy that help to soften the overwhelming sensation around planning a wedding. The success of the original films even led to HBO Max releasing a third installment in the story, which was released this past June and became the biggest original movie premiere in HBO Max history.

Father of the Bride and Father of the Bride Part II are available to steam now on Disney Plus.