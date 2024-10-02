‘You can tell she’s nervous’: ‘Bridgerton’ fans give a huge thumbs up to season 4’s new golden couple

As we eagerly await the release of Bridgerton Season 4, Shondaland gave us something to look forward to: we get to see the dynamics between the new season leads, Luke Thompson (who stars as Benedict Bridgerton) and newcomer Yerin Ha (who will star as Sophie Baek, Benedict’s love interest).

In an interview shared on YouTube, the pair were asked several questions about what fans can expect from the new season, specifically how their characters will interact with each other. Thompson referred to their onscreen connection as a “fairytale love story” but added that it also had the “Bridgerton element of trying to sort of tether it to some sort of reality as well, and see how that pans out.” Ha also discussed the relationship, and she speaks beautifully on how the couple has to navigate between “what their heart desires and I guess what Society kind of desires.”

Their chat has many standout moments, including Ha revealing her reaction to being cast as Sophie. “So, when I got the role, I was having breakfast with my mom at a cafe in Korea, and I stepped outside, and it was so funny ‘cause she kind of knew immediately when I was jumping on the streets of Gangnam [in Seoul, South Korea] that I got the role,” she said.

Her mother was emotional about the big step in her daughter’s career, and Ha reflected on her reaction. “After the phone call, she was like, ‘We gotta go home. I think I have indigestion,’ and so we left,” she said of her mom.

Ha continued, “It was really beautiful to kind of, I guess share that moment with her.” She also has the love and support of other people who are rooting for her in Season 4. In addition, fans are also excited about the casting.

Fans react to the chemistry between new ‘Bridgerton’ couple Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha

The YouTube video has been filled with comments from fans who are already shipping the new couple. They have also applauded Luke Thompson for the way he interacts with Yerin Ha (and it makes us excited to see more of them as onscreen lovers). “It’s so sweet how you can tell she’s nervous but he’s making sure to keep her laughing and relaxed,” a fan wrote. “He also just looks so happy for her when she speaks, i know they are going to do amazing together.”

Another person shared similar thoughts, writing, “im sorry but i could feel the chemistry bursting out of my laptop screen … RAAHHHH they’re so cute … like, that’s our sophie!! and benedict!!” The chemistry is undeniable, and this has been a recurring comment from fans who are 100 percent on board with the casting.

Some fans have also pulled quotes from their interview and highlighted how cute Thompson and Ha are together. This includes the part where Thompson complements Ha for her explanation of their character’s love story. He has proven to be the ultimate hype man! Excuse us now, while we continue to binge-watch this interview!

