Queen Charlotte poses with Swan Wig.
Image via Bridgerton Netflix Instagram
Category:
News
TV

You can’t even imagine how long it took the ‘Bridgerton’ team to make this Queen Charlotte necessity

Is this the single greatest wig of all time?
Cailyn Cox
Cailyn Cox
|
Published: Jun 7, 2024 09:13 am

The makeup and costumes in Bridgerton are impressive, but many of us would probably never be able to guess just how much work goes into making them. It’s not a quick and easy process, at least not if Queen Charlotte’s swan wig is anything to go by, because Golda Rosheuvel, who plays the role of Her Majesty, recently discussed just how much work went into this creation.

“I think we have to speak about the swan wig,” Rosheuvel told People of her onscreen look, which hairstylist Erika Ökvist was responsible for. “I mean, that’s like a genius moment of beautiful crafting, storytelling.” Queen Charlotte has donned many interesting and extravagant hairstyles, but the swan wig remains one of Rosheuvel’s favorites. It was also one of the most detailed pieces because the accessory included mechanics.

“That took two years in the making for it to all be signed off,” Rosheuvel said. “Cause certain departments that have to be involved in making that. There’s a battery pack that has to be made, there’s wires that have to be connected.” In the same interview, the actress praised Ökvist for making the piece lightweight, despite its sheer size and the detail that went into it. She also commented on Ökvist’s idea to add a mechanical aspect to the hair accessory. “She always wanted to make a wig with machinery, but what that was evolved through the two years, and we eventually ended up with what you see onscreen,” Rosheuvel explained.

Fans react to Queen Charlotte’s swan wig

Queen Charlotte’s swan wig was a standout piece of her costume in season 3, part 1, and when Netflix posted a short clip showing off the look, fans had a lot to say. The swans are beautiful, but some fans feel the wig would have worked even better with two different animals. “Maybe you should have put a cat and mouse in Queen Charlotte’s wig instead of some swans since she and Penelope are about to play a game of catch me if you can,” a comment on X reads.

Other fans have also commented on the dynamics between Queen Charlotte and Lady Whistledown (which is Penelope Featherington’s pseudonym) and how they feel big things are coming. “Dear Author, it seems dangerous to tangle with the Queen who can make swans magically float in circles inside her wig!” a comment reads. Another agreed, writing, “Oh, she’s going after Lady Whistledown full force!”

Bridgerton fans have also praised the wig, with comments including, “That wig is a work of art,” “Oh, My Queen be careful swans have a pesky bite when provoked,” and “Can we talk about that confection that is her majesty’s wig?!? Spectacular!”

Oh yes, the drama is definitely coming.

Cailyn Cox
When Cailyn was a kid, you could often find her writing stories, but now she’s turned that childhood passion into a career. She has ten years of experience focusing on entertainment-related content and is thrilled to be a contributor for the WGTC team. Of course, work-life balance is essential, so when she’s not behind her laptop, you can find her watching true crime, enjoying the short summer, and drinking overpriced coffees.