Joe Goldberg is officially headed to London! After leaked set photos revealed earlier this week that the fourth season of the popular thriller series You was filming in the capital city of England — not Paris, as one might have surmised based on the ending of season 3 —Netflix confirmed in a tweet on Friday.

“Joe’s back for a bloody good time in You season 4!” tweeted the streamer, along with a photo of a scruffy-haired, bearded Penn Badgley and a stack of books. “But, judging from this reading material, it doesn’t look like Paris will be the next scene of the crime…”

Additionally, Deadline has the scoop on three new characters. Along with British actress Charlotte Ritchie, who will play an art gallery manager and Joe’s new obsession, and Lukas Gage (The White Lotus, Euphoria) as an ex-pat American from a wealthy East Coast family — Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman, and Ed Speleers (Downton Abbey) have also signed on as series regulars.

Keeper will play Lady Phoebe: As sweet and kind as she is rich, famous, and chaotic, Phoebe’s every bikini wax has been documented by the tabloids since she was 15 years old. An aristocratic socialite with an avid fan base, Phoebe’s true colors show when she’s alone with her friends. She’s a steadfast cheerleader, especially to American entrepreneur boyfriend Adam. She’s also a wild card: when misfortune strikes, will she rise to the occasion, or shatter? Hickman will play Nadia. A literature major with a love of genre storytelling and the aspiration to be a serious author, Nadia’s outspokenness and intensity are a perfect cover for the insecurities carried by a young woman who’s never been accepted by her peer group. She’s made some big mistakes; now, they threaten to destroy her life. She’ll need help, even if it’s from the wrong people. Speleers plays Rhys. Dry, irreverent Rhys is an author whose memoir garnered him acclaim and pressure to launch a political career. Born into poverty, Rhys lived a traumatic early life before he came into money, going to Oxford and making all the right friends. Now, he moves easily in any social circle, while also seeing through those around him. He doesn’t have much time for partying, though he enjoys staying in touch with his eccentric circle of friends. After all, they were there for him in his troubled youth.

Season 4 will also bring back a handful of season 3 recurring characters, though in what capacity is unclear. Tati Gabrielle will reprise her role as Joe’s eventual season 3 obsession, Marienne, with the scene-stealing Shalita Grant and Travis Van Winkle back as influencer couple Sherry and Cary Conrad, as well as Scott Speedman and Dylan Arnold as Joe and Love’s former neighbor Matthew, and his stepson Theo.

It sounds like season 4 will push the boundaries of how messy and chaotic the series can get, with all of the characters some combination of wealthy, famous, and harboring secrets. It already sounds like it’s going to be a blast.