You might gently sob watching the trailer for this upcoming Netflix love story

Netflix is bringing the romance and tears this summer with the upcoming emotional love story, Purple Hearts.

The trailer for the epic journey dropped today, and fans were immediately thrust into the romance of a young couple communicating through letters. Luke, a soldier, is deployed, and his wife Cassie is waiting for him at home — struggling with medical problems.

The letters are sweet, and the pair seem to have a strong connection, but then we learn that their whole union is all for show. That happily ever after? They both had reasons for wanting to be wed, and love wasn’t at the top of that list.

What’s On Netflix shared the following synopsis for Purple Hearts:

“Cassie Salazar and Luke Morrow couldn’t be more different. Sharp-witted Cassie works nights at a bar in Austin, Texas, to make ends meet while pursuing her dream of becoming a singer/songwriter. Luke is an Army trainee about to ship out for duty who finds comfort in the unswerving discipline of service. But a chance encounter at Cassie’s bar changes the course of both their lives. Cassie is drowning in medical bills after being diagnosed with diabetes. When she runs into her old friend Frankie, now enlisted in the Army, she proposes a deal: she’ll marry him in exchange for better medical insurance, and they can split the increased paycheck that comes with having a “family.” When Frankie declines, his attractive but frustratingly intense friend Luke volunteers to marry Cassie instead. What she doesn’t know is that he has desperate reasons of his own to get married. In this unforgettable love story, Cassie and Luke must set aside their differences to make it look like a real marriage…unless, somewhere along the way, it becomes one.”

That’s right, the entire marriage is supposed to be a tool for both of them, something to fill empty places and fix broken pieces — but as the trailer shows, they soon find the love they’ve been faking feels real.

Cassie and Luke may seem different, like they’ve got nothing in common other than chasing very separate dreams, but something underneath the surface connects them so profoundly. Cassie and Luke try so hard to fake it for everyone else that they don’t realize they’re actually falling in love, so what happens when they do?

Purple Hearts hits Netflix on July 29, and we feel you’ll want to cancel your plans for the day to soak in all of their love story’s joy and heartache.