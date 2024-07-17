‘You people would have been out in the streets burning down cities’: Marjorie Taylor Greene confirms she’s Satan in a wig while bashing innocent Americans

If there’s one thing we all knew was going to happen following the failed assassination attempt on former president Donald Trump, it’s Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene opening her big mouth and trying to shoehorn herself into the conversation.

MTG lives on division, pitting American against American so she can demagogue and proselytize while lining her pockets with the spoils.

If Joe Biden had been shot at, Democrats would not be calling for “unity…”



They would be rioting in our streets, attacking our police officers, destroying our small businesses, and MURDERING us just like we have seen them do.



When President Trump survives an attempt on his… pic.twitter.com/oNPwbCLNAY — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) July 16, 2024

Her latest tirade is another classic “they” versus “us” scenario that is short on facts and overloaded with the same tired rhetoric being used since 2016. Using the extremely loaded “you people” label, Green claims that if President Joe Biden was the one who was shot at, Democrats wouldn’t be calling for “unity” like he’s doing.

First of all, why is unity a bad word to this woman? Why is coming together as a nation some sort of poison? She’s just sowing the same seeds that got us here in the first place.

“You people would’ve been out in the streets, burning down cities like you did the entire summer of 2020.” Isn’t it pretty obvious who she’s talking about? “Looting stores, destroying businesses, attacking police officers….”

Here’s a good one: “You would be fighting us, murdering us in the streets.” What about “us?” What are Marjorie and these mythical “us” people doing?

“We didn’t go out rioting, we didn’t go out destroying property, we didn’t go out murdering and attacking people, like the left has lied about us.” What did they do? Drop to their knees and pray, she said. They prayed for the president and his family, they prayed for America, and they prayed to “our God who we know saved Donald Trump’s life.”

There are a couple things going on here. First, she’s using a logical fallacy called false equivalence, known colloquially as an apples-to-oranges comparison. She’s comparing what happened after George Floyd was murdered to Donald Trump being shot. They are unrelated. Floyd was not the president being shot at.

Second, she’s using Christian values to forward her racist and antagonistic views. She’s judging others. She’s lying. This woman makes decisions that affect the whole country. This is perhaps the most tragic thing of all: that this woman is an elected official who supposedly works “for the people.” The level of incongruence here is maddening. What an absolute evil fraud of a woman.

