‘You re-flabbergasted her in real time’: Wife reminds her hero spouse of the time she had to reveal all in order to save their lives

Don’t you just love cute couples on TikTok? It’s always great to see a happy healthy relationship where both are able to just have a laugh about the good and even the bad stuff.

You may be familiar with the put a finger down trend that’s been making the rounds on TikTok lately. Basically people who partake in the trend usually start by saying “put a finger down if…” and more often than not it’s followed by the wildest most unrelatable story you’ve ever heard, but that’s the fun of it. We’ve already seen a few crazy ones so far with one man sharing his wild nosebleed story and another woman asking people to put a finger down if their ex-husband was a serial killer. Like I said, the trend is kind of unhinged, you just never know what you’re going to get.

This story isn’t quite so dark

In this case the story is pretty wild but overall a very wholesome tale. The video comes from a shared account, where two wives, Callie and DeeDee Davis post vlog-style videos and other content essentially documenting their lives as a married couple. The video in question has almost 3 million views and half a million likes and when you hear the wild story that Callie shared is equal parts hilarious and traumatic.

Part of what makes this video so funny is the delivery and the changing expressions on DeeDee’s face as she realizes the story is about her. As Callie put it, DeeDee’s a masculine presenting woman who sometimes lets people believe she’s a man, “only when it benefits you and your wife directly.” So you can imagine that the landscaper was probably a bit shocked to discover that DeeDee was in fact a woman when she rushed out of the shower and used her towel to extinguish a fire accidentally started by Callie. I wonder how long he’d believed her to be a man.

It’s a funny story even if it was a little traumatic for DeeDee. Down in the comments people couldn’t get enough of her pure and wholesome reaction, “She just might be the purest being out there.” Another commented, “The way she slowly started realizing. Oh I love Deedee”

Still, DeeDee has to be commended for her heroic actions, when it comes between saving your house and wife from burning in a fire or exposing yourself to the landscaper she made the right call and her quick thinking prevented any serious consequences. Besides, the landscaper sounds like an alright person, as DeeDee says at the end of the vid, “Dylan’s cool,” so hopefully they were all able to have a laugh about it in the end.

