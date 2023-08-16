‘You’re disrespectful to everyone at this Petco’: Outraged employee reaches her boiling point with repeat Karen

It’s often said that retail workers frequently endure a truckload of disrespect. However, nowadays, employees are beginning to stand up for themselves and it’s truly a sight for sore eyes. Take TikTok user @augustasimpson8’s video about a retail worker finally snapping back at an annoying, repeat customer at Petco.

The unknown worker starts the video by informing the viewers that this particular customer has repeatedly disrespected her and her co-workers. She captioned the video, “fighting with a karen at work,” a befitting title for what’s to come.

Karen, in signature style, doesn’t waste time in belittling the employee, who’s in fact, just doing her job. It doesn’t even matter to her that the employee is very respectful, an attribute she insists she and her co-workers constantly exhibit in the face of their customers. However, it doesn’t stop Karen from shushing her and taking out her anger on her.

Well, as promised, the backed up employee hits back verbally. “I understand your frustrations but please don’t take it out on me,” she said. “Please don’t shush us, that’s really rude.”

It’s important to note that as much as customers are valuable, the age-old saying that the customer is “always right” is gradually being debunked, especially by younger staff. BBC reports that “Job satisfaction is higher than it’s been in nearly four decades particularly among workers who quit one job for a better one during the pandemic.” Furthermore, as younger employees prioritize their mental health, it aids overall performance in the workforce.

Judging from her demeanor, you can tell the customer was a little anxious, but she absolutely deserves her flowers for standing up for herself and her colleagues. A bulk of the comments also noticed this, and congratulated her for her bravery! User @grace.adeline commented, “i feel that anxiety when confronting a customer. slay for doing it tho <33” and @hell2offer wrote, “my heart seriously goes out to you. i can hear the adrenaline in your voice bc i’ve done this exact thing. i was shaking but damn it felt good after.” Also, @evilpoptarts commented, “So proud of you for respectfully handling a difficult customer under the stress and frustration. I hope you had a break after this.”

“I’m not gonna take criticism and crap for you,” was the final nail in the coffin from our fierce worker, and should be a lesson to customers out there. Respect begets respect, and employees will be much more likely to go above and beyond for a customer who is courteous.