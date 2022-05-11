Zac Efron says he’s now open to a ‘High School Musical’ reboot

Zac Efron, who got his start on the Disney Channel, has made it official that he'd be interested in returning for a reboot of his famous DCOM.

From not being able to identify “Breaking Free” in a game of “Name that Tune,” to now being ecstatic about even the idea of a High School Musical reboot, Zac Efron has come forward as “of course” being interested if it were to happen. Back in 2006, the first High School Musical film premiered on Disney Channel and starred Zac Efron as star basketball player, Troy Bolton. It followed his character struggling to pick between basketball and musical theatre after meeting the girl of his dreams, played by Vanessa Hudgens.

In an interview with E! News promoting his new movie, Firestarter, Efron was asked if he’d be interested in returning to the role if another movie was ever made. His response was nothing short of exciting for fans of the series, “I mean to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing, my heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

The High School Musical series was one for the history books with Disney Channel, it sprouted off two sequels, the last of which premiered in theaters over the usual cable premiere. Disney Plus has also recently released a show based on the movie series, High School Musical The Musical: The Series. It’s had two successful seasons and is currently filming its third. Acclaimed pop star Olivia Rodrigo stars in the original Disney Plus series, and season three is set to bring back original movie star, Corbin Bleu.

The question now is what would a fourth High School Musical installment be about? Would other cast members be down to return? We’d need more answers before determining if it should happen or not, but just knowing that Zac Efron is down is already a pretty big green flag!