Zachary Levi shares his favorite epic showdowns in ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

The day is finally upon us! Shazam! Fury of the Gods day, that is. The sequel to the surprisingly successful 2019 DC superhero movie starring Zachary Levi is now in theaters, and of course Levi is making the publicity rounds promoting the film. In a recent interview, he revealed his favorite all time epic showdowns in the movie.

Levi sat down for a chat with Nerdophiles and was asked about villains in the movie and what his favorite scenes were in it.

“Listen I have a massive showdown with Lucy and her dragon, but I have a really fantastic fight with Helen Mirren. It’s just a knock down drag out brawl where we’re just suplexing each other into concrete, and that’s a lot of fun.”

Levi also talked about how he incorporated things from his own childhood into the movie, considering his character is both a superhero and a kid at the same time.

“It’s a really big step for Billy. He’s trying to be a leader, and even as a kid I think I was always trying to be a leader,” he said. He enjoyed things like teamwork and community as a kid and wanted to incorporate those things into the role.

The movie’s getting pretty so-so reviews so far, and many critics seem to agree that it’s not as good as the first one. Currently, the movie has a 53 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while it’s audience score is higher at 84%.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is in theaters now.