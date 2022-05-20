Zack Snyder reacts to ‘The Boys’ trailer lampooning ‘Justice League’ fallout

Satirical superhero show The Boys is getting some love from none other than Batman v Superman director Zack Snyder.

It all started when a parody trailer for the fake film Dawn of the Seven was released on the Twitter account for Vought International, the fictitious pharmaceutical organization responsible for creating superheroes in the world of the Amazon Prime Video show.

This summer, the most ambitious event in cinema history finally arrives. From acclaimed Director Adam Bourke, this is DAWN OF THE SEVEN. #ReleaseTheBourkeCut pic.twitter.com/JvkaSrswD4 — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) May 20, 2022

The post, which contained the hashtag #ReleaseTheBourkeCut, was clearly a parody of a similar real-world campaign #ReleaseTheSnyderCut regarding fans advocating Warner Bros. to release the original cut of the 2017 Joss Whedon-directed film, Justice League. Snyder was originally the director, and his version would eventually be released, following intense fan petitioning, with last year’s HBO Max Original film — and much more critically-acclaimed effort — Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

Snyder, clearly realizing the joke, retweeted the trailer, writing, “Congratulations to Director Bourke. Excited to see your vision realized.”

Congratulations to Director Bourke. Excited to see your vision realized. https://t.co/iPB3SFRqpa — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) May 20, 2022

Eric Kripke, The Boys co-developer and showrunner, was apparently blown away at Snyder’s shoutout with an expletive-filled retweet of his own.

“Thanks [Zack Snyder], you’re the best!!” he wrote.

Earlier Friday, the Vought International Twitter account further immersed viewers in the world of The Boys by releasing a video of Dawn of the Seven‘s fictitious director, Adam Bourke, played by The Wolf of Wallstreet actor P.J. Byrne.

“Dawn of the Seven is picture-locked,” Adam said while appearing emotional and carelessly driving down a freeway. “The fans are the real heroes. This movie was dead in the water so many times, I can’t tell you. But all your tweets of #ReleaseTheBourkeCut, your letters to Vought Studios, whoever was doing the skywriting, I owe you guys.”

You called, you put up billboards, you tweeted non-stop demanding we release DAWN OF THE SEVEN. Now, a thank you from director Adam Bourke himself! pic.twitter.com/tVwAtt83qY — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) May 20, 2022

The Boys season three premieres on Prime Video on June 3.