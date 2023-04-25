Next Friday, the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 movie will fly into cinemas for one last adventure with the current team’s roster. Ads for it have confirmed characters will be facing the music, and, ahead of its debut, Zoe Saldana is giving a glimpse of Gamora.

The 44-year-old actress posted the above on Instagram earlier today. While one shot has her character appearing to be happy, others in the gallery have her looking concerned, annoyed and even worried. While some fans are not optimistic for the piece, which has garnered early reactions similar to other Marvel releases since Avengers: Endgame, others in Saldana’s comments have more faith. Excluding those trying to draw attention to their own accounts, several say they are excited and the character is great because of Saldana, one is wondering if she will get in trouble due to the watermarked image which is the last available to see on the post.

“Zoe you are the best, but it says property of Marvel studios are you going to get in trouble?😮” – henrydrummond25 (April 25, 2023)

Given the film’s imminent release and how often actors like Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland have let certain bits slip, such a thing is not likely. Elsewhere on her account, Saldana writes that she never set out to make history by appearing in these films and those in the Avatar franchise, and, for another fan, her positivity while on the set will be what they will carry over into their local theater.

“I am going to be wearing the same face to my Imax screening next weeeeeeeeek GAMORA FOR LIFE 🫶🏼.” – i.sabellasilva (April 25, 2023)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 film will see the characters adjusting to life on the Knowhere space station when parts of Rocket’s past resurface. To protect him, Peter Quill leads the team on a dangerous mission, which may see them break up if they fail. It features newcomer Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and also brings back Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord (a Ravager), too.