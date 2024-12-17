Zombie fans finally get the news they’ve been waiting for ahead of ’28 Years Later’ release

28 Years Later looks to revive a long-forgotten horror franchise in 2025, but many younger viewers have never seen the original duology. 28 Days Later and 28 Weeks Later have notoriously been unavailable to stream, but that’s all about to change.

Back in September of 2003, 20th Century Studios looked to capitalize on the zombie movie hype by releasing 28 Days Later, a movie that was loved by both critics and fans. Four years later, 28 Weeks Later revisited this story, and while it wasn’t as cherished as the first, the movie still went over mostly positively with audiences.

Now more than a decade after the story began, 28 Years Later will tell the next chapter, and so that you’re all caught up on what has gone down, Sony will be releasing the O.G. 28 Days Later digitally on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

The reason that this is so significant is that until this point there has been no way at all to stream the movie. The only way that you could watch it and start the story was to have a physical copy, which have drastically increased in value since the new sequel was announced. Fortunately, you won’t have to deal with inflated prices as long as you’re okay with owning and enjoying 28 Days Later digitally.

Sony has yet to share specifics on exactly what platforms the digital release will be held, however, we’d expect it to be all of the usual places, such as iTunes, Prime Video, the Microsoft Store, and perhaps even YouTube. It’s worth noting that as of right now it hasn’t been shared that the movie will come to any streaming service, so for the time being, you’ll have to spend a little coin to enjoy it.

The silver lining is that once you get done with 28 Days Later you can stream 28 Weeks Later quite easily, as the movie isn’t just already available to buy on digital platforms like those listed above, but it’s also available to stream on Disney Plus, in some regions. Of course, a VPN may be required.

28 Years Later is sure to have a lot of connecting threads to its predecessors, and watching and being caught up on the story is going to be integral before checking out the new movie. However, it isn’t clear exactly how much crossover there will be. We’d suggest being caught up just to be safe.

The first trailer for 28 Years Later suggests more of the same zombie madness as the first two films, and it was even speculated to show a returning face from the original duology — however, that since seems to have been debunked. For what it’s worth, we’re not convinced.

28 Years Later is going to be released on June 20, 2025, so we’ve still got a while to speculate on everything before it actually gets here. That also means you’ve got several months to get the rundown, so make sure you check out 28 Days Later after it arrives on streaming this Wednesday.

