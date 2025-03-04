Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
U.S. President Donald Trump listens during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on February 26, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump is holding the first Cabinet meeting of his second term, joined by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘A second great depression’: Donald Trump stuns economists by announcing tariffs on… the United States of America

They're calling it economic seppuku.
David James
David James
|

Published: Mar 4, 2025 08:50 am

On March 4, Donald Trump‘s tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China came into effect. Global finance instantly got the jitters as we don’t know what the consequences of 25% tariffs against the United States’ neighbors and 20% against China will be.

Recommended Videos

But, if Trump’s ramblings on Truth Social are anything to go by, he’s following up his attacks on U.S. trade with a nuclear-bomb-level decision to impose strict tariffs on… the United States. And yes, you read that right.

Trump has told farmers to “get ready to start making a lot of agricultural product to be sold INSIDE of the United States” and promised tariffs on “external products” beginning April 2:

Donald Trump Truth Social post
Image via Truth Social

What does this even mean?!

In typical Trump fashion it’s difficult to know for sure what he’s promising, which must delight farmers who now have no idea what to expect in a month’s time. At least theoretically, this means that farmers will be penalized for exporting their produce outside of the United States. In 2024, U.S. farm exports totaled $176 billion, with the nation’s most lucrative exports being corn, beef, tree nuts, and pork.

We don’t know what level of tariff farmers who rely on exporting their products will face, but if it’s around the 20% mark expect there to be a lot of worried faces in the agricultural community as the crops and meat they’ve been cultivating are suddenly worth a lot less. The prognosis? Grim:

Any farmer who voted Trump must be feeling pretty bad right now:

We can only agree:

Perhaps the one lifeline farmers can cling to is that the wording of Trump’s post is so fuzzy that he might be talking about a tariff on all agricultural products imported into the United States regardless of country of origin. But, if that were the case, it would remove a key diplomatic tactic from the Trump administration of being able to bully smaller countries by threatening them with tariffs.

So, in this instance, we’re going to have to take Trump at his word and figure that farmers are about to be strongly discouraged from exporting their produce beyond United States borders. If this happens in a month’s time, expect to see multiple farmers quickly going bankrupt, grocery prices skyrocketing, and widespread discontent in traditionally red states.

Sure, rural counties might be on board with Trump’s culture war stuff, but somehow we suspect they might change their tune fast when they can’t pay back the bank or put food on the table. But, as always with Trump, we can only wait and see if his inane ramblings translate into economic reality. Either way, buckle up. I hope you’re prepared to live in interesting times.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
related content