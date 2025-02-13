After calling AOC a ‘total clown,’ Marjorie Taylor Greene admits she’s tired of not producing results

It wouldn’t be a new day if Marjorie Taylor Greene wasn’t tweeting yet again, and this time, she’s got some harsh words for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Greene posted a clip on X of Anderson Cooper interviewing AOC on CNN in 2023, and called AOC “a total clown.” Cortez said, “The Biden administration should ignore the court” when Matthew Kacsmaryk, a federal judge in Texas, ruled that the FDA shouldn’t approve mifepristone, a medication used in abortions.

She is a total clown. https://t.co/p7kCl4UzRH — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 12, 2025

Then, in an interview for NewsMax, Greene said that once each DOGE Committee hearing is done, “there will be a report with an action plan to enact the solutions we develop.” However, Greene made things a lot worse for herself when she admitted, “I’m one of those members of Congress that gets tired of committee hearings that don’t produce results.” You don’t say!

After every @DOGECommittee hearing, there will be a report with an action plan to enact the solutions we develop.



Our federal government is broken and Republicans are focused on fixing it, while Democrats are focused on protecting the unelected bureaucracy. pic.twitter.com/wqoFiusmij — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 13, 2025

Seriously, does Greene wake up every day, pour some hot coffee into a mug, and decide who she’s going to insult in the next 24 hours? Then wake up the next day and do it again?

I’m not the first person to ask this (and I certainly won’t be the last), but what exactly does Greene do with her time? You know, besides posting on social media? Let’s reflect on even a few things AOC has done since starting her political career in 2018. She continues to talk about misuses of power, like Elon Musk suddenly acting like the President. But she’s not all talk and no action. During AOC’s first Congressional term, she introduced 23 legislation pieces, and three of her amendments became law, including $10 million for Puerto Rico’s toxic bombardment sites. She came up with the Green New Deal, which would address climate change, decrease pollution, and help people find infrastructure-related jobs that are also union-protected. During her second term, she ensured the Child Tax Credit was part of Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Her Green New Deal also resulted in real change, such as 10 regional deals. (To be as immature as MTG, so there!) Also, since social media is Marjorie’s favorite thing in the world, let’s compare: AOC has 12.8 million followers to Marjorie’s 1.4 million.

Expecting Greene to change is like thinking that reality stars will stop fighting in every episode, but her constant attacks have been the focus of a lot of attention over the past few years. Greene addressed her cruel statements in her 2023 60 Minutes interview. When journalist Lesley Stahl asked the question that is forever on everyone’s minds, “can’t you fight for what you believe in without all that name-calling and without the personal attacks?” Greene responded, “Well, I would ask the same question to the other side, because all they’ve done is call me names and insult me non-stop.” Is everyone back in kindergarten? If you steal my toy, I’ll take yours?

This is good, actually. She barely shows up and doesn’t do the reading.



To borrow a phrase I saw elsewhere, it’s like giving someone an unplugged controller. https://t.co/cgu6B4IAYV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 22, 2024

Let’s also state for the record that besides referring to AOC as “a total clown,” CNN posted a 2019 video where Greene yelled at AOC’s office door and called her a “baby” who should “get rid of her diaper.” So classy. Although Greene hadn’t been elected to Congress yet (that terrible moment in time happened in 2020), that’s still ridiculous and gross behavior. Maybe she’s just jealous of how much AOC actually gets done?

Sorry, Marjorie, but AOC gets some good digs in, too, and they’re funny, which is more than can be said for anything you’ve said. When news broke that Greene would be the chair of the DOGE Committee, AOC posted on X, “This is good, actually. She barely shows up and doesn’t do the reading.” If the government is so inefficient and DOGE is going to save everyone, maybe having committee hearings and then typing up reports about what to do next is, um, also inefficient?

