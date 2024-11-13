After Democrats openly accept the 2024 election results, one Republican reminds the nation what a sore loser looks like

It has been over a week since the election results came out and many still daydream about Kamala Harris winning the race. But what we are forgetting in our fantasies is that if Donald Trump did lose, there would be no peaceful turnover of power. We have already seen what that was like back in 2020. But even if the Democrats conceded gracefully, how can an election result be complete without a whining loser complaining about unfairness?

For the last four years, Trump has devoted his every breath to accusing, screaming, and complaining about the 2020 election results, refusing to accept the obvious numbers, and stressing that it was “stolen” from him. Mind you, we would be subjected to the same script — albeit a lot more chaotic — if he had lost to Kamala. But the Democrat nominee on the other hand, while subtly acknowledging the dark times the votes of those blindsided by lofty promises has subjected America to, accepted defeat and let her supporters know that she will continue fighting, but in more positive and impactful ways.

But like attracts like and Trump has similarly horded a babbling crowd of grumbling complainers who can’t gulp down the taste of defeat. Yep, even though the only silver lining of the 2024 election result is us being spared yet another “WITCH HUNT” rant cycle, his party members are not taking their respective losses well. Case in point — Wisconsin GOP Republican Senate candidate Eric Hovde.

Taking a page out of his unhinged idol’s diary, Hovde has point-blank refused to concede to Wisconsin Sen. Democrat Tammy Baldwin after recent tallies projected her as the winner. His reason? He has doubts about the honesty of the election results because in his head and that of his supporters, he should have won with flying colors. When he learned that he lost to Democratic incumbent Baldwin, his “shocked” psyche decided that not conceding to the clear winner was the way to go, as he shared in his X post where he spreads further misleading claims.

Trump must be so proud.

Many people have reached out to me with concerns about the voting inconsistencies we experienced on Election Day. Here are my thoughts: pic.twitter.com/zDvaeHaizw — Eric Hovde (@EricHovde) November 12, 2024

“Like many of my supporters, I was shocked by what unfolded on election night,” Hovde said in the video posted. “At 1 a.m. I was receiving calls of congratulations, and, based on the models, it appeared I would win the Senate race. Then, at 4 a.m., Milwaukee reported approximately 108,000 absentee ballots, with Senator Baldwin receiving nearly 90% of those ballots. Statistically, this outcome seems improbable.”

In short? “Boo-hoo, I am going to throw a tantrum because I didn’t win!”

As per the current tallies, Baldwin is leading Hovde by slightly over 29,000 votes in Wisconsin with 95% of votes counted so far. The soon-to-be senator has shot down Hovde’s claims and bashed him for his “disgusting attack on our democracy.”

Eric Hovde is spreading lies from the darkest corners of the internet to undercut our free and fair elections.



Wisconsin voters made their voices heard. It's time for Hovde to stop this disgusting attack on our democracy and concede. — Tammy Baldwin (@tammybaldwin) November 12, 2024

Many Hovde supporters joined him in on his “outrage,” but not everyone was shying away from what truly happened here.

Sounds like a sore loser to me — The System (@tealtalk) November 12, 2024

YOU LOST! WHY CAN’T ANY REPUBLICANS LOSE WITH GRACE? — Hey Jo 🤍 (@joe_jo4) November 13, 2024

Well, that’s one hell of a rhetorical question, Joe.

For now, the Republican is mulling over his available options and wondering if he should get the votes recounted (a “serious decision” since his campaign will be hosting that time-consuming step). Well, kudos to Hovde for upholding the tradition of no election cycle going without a Republican crying “Wolf!”

