Alyssa Farah Griffin only needed 6 words to voice her view on Trump’s address to Congress

Donald Trump says on an almost daily basis that he’s the greatest president in the universe, knows exactly what he’s doing, and is beloved by everyone. So, of course, his congressional address on Mar. 4, 2025 was more of the same… although it was shockingly long and he spoke for more than an hour and 40 minutes. Actually, it was longer than any other president’s speech in recent history, and Trump will probably attempt to spin that in a positive light.

Recommended Videos

Alyssa Farah Griffin has joined the long list of people who weren’t impressed by Trump’s congressional address. The View co-host posted on X last night, “This is ridiculous and not effective.”

This is ridiculous and not effective. — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) March 5, 2025

It’s tough to imagine any Republicans turning their backs on Trump this time around. The GOP is currently having a field day with firing government employees and getting rid of people’s rights. However, Griffin did change her tune on Trump. She worked for Trump during his first term in office! In 2020, she was the Assistant to the President and also held the position of director of strategic communications for the White House.

In a June 2023 episode of The View, Griffin said she knew something was wrong when Trump said, following George Floyd’s absolutely tragic death: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.” She said: “You thought you could make him better, you could convince him of what’s right and what’s wrong.” She said she was close to quitting and said to herself, “this is not a fixable individual.” She did quit a few months later in December 2020. Before Trump was elected a second time, Griffin called him “dangerous” and hasn’t stopped speaking up since.

Image via The View/YouTube

Along with criticizing Trump’s congressional address, Griffin said on The View‘s Feb. 19, 2025 episode that she thinks Trump and Elon Musk’s buddy-buddy dynamic is going to end at some point. She noted that people voted for Trump because they wanted him to “secure the border” and make groceries cheaper. But now that so many federal employees have been fired, that will affect people’s Social Security, to name just one thing. She said she thinks Trump will “scapegoat” Musk once everyone sees what happens because of DOGE’s actions.

Griffin also said that Trump is “not as sharp as he was in 2016” and brought up the valid point that a lot of people could say he was “not even that sharp then.” Trump’s grammer mistakes are just one example of that, and his Congress address didn’t prove that he’s fit for office. If it was painful to listen to this speech, and it must have been even worse to actually be there. Al Green was told to leave after saying Trump “has no mandate,” and many agree with Green. JD Vance was even heard telling Mike Johnson, “I don’t know how you do this for 90 minutes” prior to the speech. Ouch.

Griffin is absolutely right that Trump’s speech to Congress was “ridiculous” and “not effective.” He mentioned his (unlikely) goal to “conquer the vast frontiers of science,” which is tough to believe given Health Secretary RFK Jr.’s long-time anti-vaccine beliefs. Trump then said “the Golden Age of America has only just begun” and “It will be like nothing that has ever been seen before.” Griffin may have explained Trump’s Congress address with six words, but the only word for his last statement is “frightening,” given what’s already happened this year.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy